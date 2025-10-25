IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lifts SCG crowd with stunning catch | Watch video

Virat Kohli once again dominated social media trends on X on Saturday, as thousands of anxious fans flooded the platform with posts about their star batter. The 36-year-old made his much-anticipated return to international cricket in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia but has endured a tough comeback. For the first time in his decorated ODI career, Kohli recorded consecutive ducks in his opening two innings of the series against the Aussies.

With scores of 0 in both matches and India already trailing 0–2 under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, Kohli’s supporters shifted their focus away from the series result to his individual form and comeback prospects. Virat determined to score runs today The spotlight, as always, is firmly on Virat Kohli ahead of today’s clash. After a challenging return to international cricket, the modern-day legend registered back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia in Perth and Adelaide, leaving fans anxious for a response. Undeterred, Kohli was seen shadow practicing between overs, fine-tuning his stance and movements on the field, signaling he’s ready for the task ahead. Beyond the immediate series, Kohli is just 54 runs shy of becoming the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, set to surpass Kumar Sangakkara’s tally and sit just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18,426 runs. Today offers a chance for redemption and a milestone in equal measure.

Virat Kohli was seen at his athletic best as he took a brilliant reactive catch at point to dismiss Matthew Short in the 1st innings during the 3rd ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While the catch was directed straight at Kohli, he had to react well and bend his posture in order to get hold of the ball well.Soft hands and a brilliant reaction to the hit handed India their 3rd wicket on the day as the visitors look to restrict the Aussies to a reasonable total on the day. Washington Sundar got his first wicket of the day courtesy of the good fielding effort.The catch by Virat, lifted the spirits even higher for the Sydney crowd as the sea of blue at the iconic SCG were delighted at watching their star player take the catch and celebrate with the team.