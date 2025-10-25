Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become second-highest run-getter in ODIs

Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become second-highest run-getter in ODIs

The only active cricketer after Kohli in the list is Rohit Sharma, who is at the number 10 spot with 11,310 runs to his name

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli made a tremendous comeback today in the third ODI vs Australia in Sydney as he brought up his 75th One Day International half-century after scoring back-to-back ducks in the first two matches. Moreover, Kohli added another huge milestone to his name the moment he crossed the 54-run mark in the match, as he now has 14,235 runs from 305 matches in his ODI career, making him the second-highest all-time run scorer in the ODI format. Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara for this record, who has 14,234 runs to his name in 404 ODI matches.
 
 
However, the Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is still sitting comfortably at number one spot on the list with 18,426 runs to his name in 463 matches. The only active cricketer after Kohli in the list is Rohit Sharma, who is at the number 10 spot with 11,310 runs to his name. 

Full list of highest run-getters in One Day International cricket

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2012 463 452 18426 200* 44.83 49 96
V Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 305 293 14235 183 57.6 51 75
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 404 380 14234 169 41.98 25 93
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 375 365 13704 164 42.03 30 82
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 433 13430 189 32.36 28 68
DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1998-2015 448 418 12650 144 33.37 19 77
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 1991-2007 378 350 11739 137* 39.52 10 83
JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2014 328 314 11579 139 44.36 17 86
SC Ganguly (Asia/IND) 1992-2007 311 300 11363 183 41.02 22 72
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 276 268 11326 264 49.03 32 60
R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2011 344 318 10889 153 39.16 12 83
MS Dhoni (Asia/IND) 2004-2019 350 297 10773 183* 50.57 10 73
CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2019 301 294 10480 215 37.83 25 54
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2007 299 289 10405 169 40.48 19 63
TM Dilshan (SL) 1999-2016 330 303 10290 161* 39.27 22 47
Mohammad Yousuf (Asia/PAK) 1998-2010 288 273 9720 141* 41.71 15 64
AC Gilchrist (AUS/ICC) 1996-2008 287 279 9619 172 35.89 16 55
AB de Villiers (Afr/SA) 2005-2018 228 218 9577 176 53.5 25 53
M Azharuddin (IND) 1985-2000 334 308 9378 153* 36.92 7 58
PA de Silva (SL) 1984-2003 308 296 9284 145 34.9 11 64
 

More From This Section

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 3rd ODI: Kohli gets his fifty; Puts up 100-run stand with Rohit

Australian women's cricket team

One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

India vs Australia T20 series

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, live time, squad, venue, streaming

India vs Australia 1st ODI broadcast details

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

Topics : Virat Kohli Cricket News Sachin Tendulkar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon