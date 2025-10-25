Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become second-highest run-getter in ODIs

The Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli made a tremendous comeback today in the third ODI vs Australia in Sydney as he brought up his 75th One Day International half-century after scoring back-to-back ducks in the first two matches. Moreover, Kohli added another huge milestone to his name the moment he crossed the 54-run mark in the match, as he now has 14,235 runs from 305 matches in his ODI career, making him the second-highest all-time run scorer in the ODI format. Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara for this record, who has 14,234 runs to his name in 404 ODI matches.
However, the Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is still sitting comfortably at number one spot on the list with 18,426 runs to his name in 463 matches. The only active cricketer after Kohli in the list is Rohit Sharma, who is at the number 10 spot with 11,310 runs to his name.
Full list of highest run-getters in One Day International cricket
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2012
|463
|452
|18426
|200*
|44.83
|49
|96
|V Kohli (IND)
|2008-2025
|305
|293
|14235
|183
|57.6
|51
|75
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|2000-2015
|404
|380
|14234
|169
|41.98
|25
|93
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|1995-2012
|375
|365
|13704
|164
|42.03
|30
|82
|ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|1989-2011
|445
|433
|13430
|189
|32.36
|28
|68
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|1998-2015
|448
|418
|12650
|144
|33.37
|19
|77
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)
|1991-2007
|378
|350
|11739
|137*
|39.52
|10
|83
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|1996-2014
|328
|314
|11579
|139
|44.36
|17
|86
|SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)
|1992-2007
|311
|300
|11363
|183
|41.02
|22
|72
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2025
|276
|268
|11326
|264
|49.03
|32
|60
|R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
|1996-2011
|344
|318
|10889
|153
|39.16
|12
|83
|MS Dhoni (Asia/IND)
|2004-2019
|350
|297
|10773
|183*
|50.57
|10
|73
|CH Gayle (ICC/WI)
|1999-2019
|301
|294
|10480
|215
|37.83
|25
|54
|BC Lara (ICC/WI)
|1990-2007
|299
|289
|10405
|169
|40.48
|19
|63
|TM Dilshan (SL)
|1999-2016
|330
|303
|10290
|161*
|39.27
|22
|47
|Mohammad Yousuf (Asia/PAK)
|1998-2010
|288
|273
|9720
|141*
|41.71
|15
|64
|AC Gilchrist (AUS/ICC)
|1996-2008
|287
|279
|9619
|172
|35.89
|16
|55
|AB de Villiers (Afr/SA)
|2005-2018
|228
|218
|9577
|176
|53.5
|25
|53
|M Azharuddin (IND)
|1985-2000
|334
|308
|9378
|153*
|36.92
|7
|58
|PA de Silva (SL)
|1984-2003
|308
|296
|9284
|145
|34.9
|11
|64