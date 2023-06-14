Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand's Bracewell to undergo surgery for achilles, miss ODI World Cup

Black Caps all-rounder Michael Bracewell is set to be sidelined for six to eight months after rupturing his right achilles while batting for the Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast

IANS Wellington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Black Caps all-rounder Michael Bracewell is set to be sidelined for six to eight months after rupturing his right achilles while batting for the Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast.

The reigning ANZ Men's ODI Player of the Year will undergo surgery in the UK this Thursday before beginning a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India this October-November, reports NZC.

Coach Gary Stead said it was a big blow for Bracewell and the team.

"Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event," Stead said.

"Michael's a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Black Caps since his international debut.

"We've seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the world cup in India.

"Michael's naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he's now turning his focus to his rehabilitation."

Bracewell, who has been away from New Zealand since April after being called up to the IPL, won't be able to fly home for a couple of weeks following surgery.

They will hold simultaneous winter training camps at Lincoln and Tauranga from July 26-28 and August 9-11.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

