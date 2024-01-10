Cricketing decision: George Bailey on Bancroft's omission from Aussie squad

Australia Chief Selector George Bailey ruled out any speculations around Cameron Bancroft being sidelined from the Test squad because of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Bancroft couldn't find a spot in Australia's 13-player Test squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Bancroft was the highest run scorer in Sheffield Shield and even this season, he currently leads the chart with 512 runs.

After the 2018 sandpaper scandal, Bancroft has featured in two Test matches against England in 2019.

Bailey was quizzed about Bancroft's snub and said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "Categorically, no. I've shared this with Cameron on a number of occasions. It has never at any stage been discussed from the panel's perspective. It's purely a cricketing decision."

"There is not a member of the team that would have an issue with Cam playing, we certainly don't have an issue with it. I'd be disappointed if people were looking to that as a reason. All I can do is reiterate to you and to Cam that's not the case; never has been, and never will be," Bailey added.

Matthew Renshaw was given the nod ahead of Bancroft. Bailey admitted that the 31-year-old made a strong case for his admission to the squad, but they see Renshaw as the next batter in line.

"Cam's record over the last couple of years has been phenomenal and it's made this decision really challenging, a line-ball call. He is banging down the door. Think there's a number of players who are banging down the door and that's great," Bailey said.

"As excited as Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green are, you know there's always guys on the other side of the coin who are shattered and who are working their backside off. All those guys know what it's like to be part of that Test team, all of them are striving to get back there...and there will be opportunities going forward," Bailey added.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.