Home / Cricket / News / ODI, Test squad for West Indies tour released, Pujara dropped; check here

ODI, Test squad for West Indies tour released, Pujara dropped; check here

India will travel to West Indies to take part in two-match test series and three one-day internationals (ODIs), to be held between July 12 and August 1

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's squad for the upcoming two-match test series and three one-day internationals (ODIs) against West Indies. Cheteswar Pujara has been dropped from the Test squad and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included.
The first test match will be held between July 12 and 16 at Windsor Park, Dominica. The second will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad between July 20 and 24.

The first ODI will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on July 27. It will be followed by another ODI at the same stadium on July 29.
The third ODI will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, on August 1.

India's tour to West Indies: Full test squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India's tour to West Indies: Full ODI squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

The Indian team is also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later, BCCI said.

Also Read

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

BCCI announces Shyama Shaw as selector for Women's Selection Committee

New floodlights to be installed at Wankhede Stadium ahead of 2023 World Cup

BCCI, ICC reject Pakistan's request to swap venues for World Cup 2023

CWC Qualifier Day 4 Report: Scintillating Scotland lit up the tournament

Ashes: Australia, England docked WTC points by ICC for slow over-rate

Topics :BCCICricketWest IndiesCheteshwar PujaraBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story