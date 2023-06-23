ODI, Test squad for West Indies tour released, Pujara dropped; check here

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's squad for the upcoming two-match test series and three one-day internationals (ODIs) against West Indies. Cheteswar Pujara has been dropped from the Test squad and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included.
The first test match will be held between July 12 and 16 at Windsor Park, Dominica. The second will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad between July 20 and 24.
The first ODI will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on July 27. It will be followed by another ODI at the same stadium on July 29.
The third ODI will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, on August 1.
India's tour to West Indies: Full test squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
India's tour to West Indies: Full ODI squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
The Indian team is also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later, BCCI said.