ODI, Test squad for West Indies tour released, Pujara dropped; check here

The first test match will be held between July 12 and 16 at Windsor Park, Dominica. The second will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad between July 20 and 24.

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's squad for the upcoming two-match test series and three one-day internationals (ODIs) against West Indies. Cheteswar Pujara has been dropped from the Test squad and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included.