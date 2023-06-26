CWC Qualifier: Highest super over score, most 5-wicket hauls and more





The Netherlands, who pushed the West Indies into a super over after reaching a total of 374/9, just one short of the 375 run target, also won the super over in the 18th match of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Logan van Beek who faced all the six deliveries of the super over bowled by Jason Holder, hit 30 runs in it. He then came and defend those 30 by picking two Windies wickets and conceding only eight in his first four overs to win the game. 30 runs is now the highest super over score in any format (ODIs and T20Is) of the game. Records galore at the ongoing Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. Netherlands won in a super over game against West Indies in which Logan van Beek was the game-changer, scoring all the Dutch runs and taking all the wickets for them as well. In another game, hosts Zimbabwe defeated USA to top group A. Their victory by 304 runs is the second biggest by a margin of runs in ODI cricket history.There have been many such records created in only 18 games out of 34 in this edition of the Qualifier. Here’s a look at them

Zimbabwe thrash USA: Second biggest win in ODIs by runs



Three consecutive five-wicket hauls for Hasaranga: Joint most for any bowler The Chevrons were all over the USA as they got them all out for 104 while defending 408. This victory by 304 runs is the biggest by Zimbabwe in ODIs and second to only India’s 317-run win over Sri Lanka in January 2023.



Hasaranga started his five-wicket haul streak with figures of 6/24 against UAE. He followed it up with 5/13 vs Oman and then took 5/79 against Ireland. Wanindu Hasaranga became the first Sri Lankan and second bowler in the history of ODI cricket to bag three consecutive five-wicket hauls. He equalled the record of Pakistan’s Waqar Younis, who had achieved the feat in 1990. Hasaranag still has a chance to get over Younis when Sri Lanka will face Scotland in their last group game.

Karunaratne becomes oldest Sri Lankan to score maiden ODI century

Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lankan Test skipper became the oldest player from his country to hit a maiden ODI century. The left-hander hit his first ODI ton against Ireland at the age of 35 years and 65 days. Amongst the oldest players, he occupies 15th place in a list headed by UAE’s Khurram Khan who scored a century at the age of 43 years and 162 days against Afghanistan in 2014.



Highest ODI total for Zimbabwe As a Sri Lankan, Karunaratne broke the record of Thilan Samaraweera, who scored his maiden ODI hundred at 32 years and 351 days against New Zealand in 2009.



Alzarri Joseph: Fastest West Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets Thanks to a career-best 174 by stand-in skipper Sean Willaims, Zimbabwe crossed the 400 run mark in ODIs for the first time as they surpassed their previous highest ODI total of 351/7 by a huge margin as they reached 408/6 in their allotted 50 overs against the USA at the Harare Sports Club on Monday, June 26. Their previous best came way back in 2009 against Kenya in Mombasa.



Highest ODI total for the Netherlands in ODI history Alzarri Joseph became the fastest West Indian to reach the 100-wicket mark in ODIs cricket as he took the wicket of Aryan Dutt in the final over of the Dutch innings. Joseph has reached the milestone in 60 games at an average of 27. He went past Curtley Ambrose who had reached his 100th wicket in his 61st game. But Joseph would not like to remember this game whatsoever as this was the game in which West Indies went down in a super over, even after scoring 374 runs in the first innings.





Longest winning streak for Zimbabwe in ODIs in the 21st century

With a huge 304-run victory against the USA, Zimbabwe completed six wins in a row. This is now their longest winning streak in ODIs in the 21st century. Their longest winning streak in ODIs is of seven matches that the Chervrons won the period of March 19 to May 19 in 1999. With at least three more matches to play in the super six, this Zimbabwe side would look to back itself to go past the seven wins mark and create their longest winning streak in ODI cricket. The Netherlands, who had crossed the 300 mark only five times prior to their match against West Indies on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Takashinga Sports Club ground in Harare, scored their highest-ever total. Chasing 375 for win, the Dutch reached 374/9 and forced the game in the super over which they won eventually. Teja Nidamanuru was the highest run scorer for the Dutch with 111 off 76 balls.

Second highest run chase in ODI history

When the Netherlands reached 374/9 in their 50 overs, they not only equalled the fourth-highest second-innings total in ODIs. but became the second-highest winning score in ODIs history, although the Dutch won the game in the super over.