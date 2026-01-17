DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking on Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today.
The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first. RCB vs DC playing 11: RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell DC playing 11: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani
RCB have made a blistering start to their campaign, winning back-to-back games and emerging as early favourites to secure a playoff berth.
Their confidence is high, and they will look to extend their unbeaten run. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, endured a shaky beginning with two consecutive defeats but have since steadied the ship with a much-needed victory that has put them back in contention.
With the league shifting venues from Monday, both teams will view this as a valuable opportunity to strengthen their position on the points table. The fixture also carries historical significance, as it was Delhi whom RCB defeated in the 2024 final to claim the WPL trophy — a memory that adds an extra edge to this encounter.