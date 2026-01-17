WPL 2026: Why are UP Warriorz wearing yellow and pink jersey vs MI?

The match being played today, against the Mumbai Indians, serves as a powerful reminder that every girl deserves an opportunity to thrive, both on the field and in life. The Warriorz are using this platform to support a cause that champions education as a continuous journey, not a one-time event. Check UPW vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here The UP Warriorz continue their mission to drive purpose-led impact in sport by dedicating a key match in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to advocate for free, flexible, and lifelong education for girls. The team are wearing a special yellow and pink jersey, a different one from their traditional yellow and purple combination today.The match being played today, against the Mumbai Indians, serves as a powerful reminder that every girl deserves an opportunity to thrive, both on the field and in life. The Warriorz are using this platform to support a cause that champions education as a continuous journey, not a one-time event.

Partnership with Educate Girls At the core of this initiative is the UP Warriorz's collaboration with Educate Girls, a grassroots organization working across marginalized communities to provide educational opportunities for girls. Together, they are highlighting open schooling as a critical pathway for girls who have had to step away from formal education due to various barriers, be it social, economic, or personal challenges. Open schooling offers a flexible, credible, and cost-effective alternative for completing secondary education, making it accessible to those who may not be able to attend traditional school. A Special Jersey to Reflect the Cause Educate Girls is currently active across 12 states in India and aims to reach 10 million learners within the next decade. This initiative emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning, reinforcing that education should be a continuous opportunity rather than a one-time milestone.

In celebration of this initiative, the UP Warriorz will take the field today in a limited-edition jersey designed specifically for the occasion. Created in collaboration with renowned artist Harun Robert (popularly known as Rob), the jersey features handwritten excerpts from letters penned by girls associated with Educate Girls. These personal notes, written by the girls to their future selves, are filled with dreams, aspirations, and hopes for a better tomorrow. The jersey acts as a canvas of hope, representing the voices of these young girls on cricket's biggest stage. Empowering Through Sport By leveraging the vast platform of the WPL, the UP Warriorz are turning the spotlight on this crucial issue. The team plans to use their broadcast presence, fan engagement, and in-stadium activities to bring attention to the cause, pushing beyond simple awareness into active advocacy.

Jinisha Sharma, Director of Capri Sports, the organization behind UP Warriorz, shared, "At UP Warriorz, we believe sport has the power to shape conversations that extend far beyond the game. This special match reflects our belief that education should adapt to life, not the other way around. Through our partnership with Educate Girls, we hope to normalize second chances in education and remind every girl that her learning journey does not have to end because life took a different turn." Educating for a Second Chance Safeena Husain, Founder and Board Member of Educate Girls, expressed the impact of this partnership: "When girls see their dreams reflected on a platform as powerful as the WPL, it sends a powerful message that their voices and their aspirations matter. This partnership with UP Warriorz helps reframe education as a lifelong promise, not a one-time event, and shows that with flexible, accessible, second-chance programs, learning can begin, pause, and restart at any stage of a girl's life."