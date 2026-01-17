WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

The Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host its final Women’s Premier League 2026 fixture today when table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with three-time champions Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the season. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

RCB have been one of the standout teams so far, beginning their campaign with two convincing wins and positioning themselves strongly in the race for the playoffs. Their consistency has made them a team to beat as the tournament gathers momentum.

Delhi Capitals, by contrast, had a rocky start, losing their first two matches and raising early concerns. However, their recent victory has injected fresh belief into the squad and kept their campaign alive.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Delhi vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming With the league set to move into its second stage from Monday at a new venue, both sides will be desperate to add more points before leaving Navi Mumbai. The rivalry between these teams adds further intrigue, especially given that RCB claimed their 2024 WPL title by defeating Delhi in the final — a result DC will be eager to overturn. Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match Pitch conditions at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are likely to suit batters, with a firm surface and true bounce aiding strokeplay. While pacers may get some early help with the new ball, dew later in the evening is expected to make bowling tougher. As conditions are likely to favour chasing, teams winning the toss may opt to bowl first.

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy DC and RCB have played just one match against each other at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, with DC securing an easy win in that match back in 2023. Delhi Capitals win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Delhi Capitals have played a total of eight matches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy; they have won five and lost three games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played four matches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, out of which they have won two games and ended on the losing side on two occasions.