UPW vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

UP Warriorz are facing Mumbai Indians in a Women’s Premier League encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, marking the second meeting between the teams in just three days.

The coin flip of the match went in MI's way who opted to field first UPW vs MI playing 11: MI playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Gunalan Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha UPW playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

After a winless start to the season, UPW finally opened their account with a seven-wicket victory over the defending champions on Thursday, giving them much-needed momentum.

Harleen Deol’s fearless 64 off 39 balls was the standout performance, and she will again be key alongside Chloe Tryon and skipper Meg Lanning. However, UPW still need clarity at the top of the order, with Kiran Navgire struggling for runs. Check WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians here The think tank could elevate Phoebe Litchfield or bring in Shweta Sehrawat as an opener. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look to regroup after a rare off day. Their bowlers were guilty of bowling short and wide, while their batting will rely heavily on Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews. With Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail in attack, MI will be determined to hit back strongly.

How can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or any place of leisure? Take a look. WPL 2026: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI be played? The UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 17. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI? The WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. When will the toss for the UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI will take place at 3.00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI will be bowled at 3.30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI in India? The live telecast of the UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI in India? The live streaming of the UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.