Women's Premier League 2026: DC vs RCB head-to-head record over the years

Women's Premier League 2026: DC vs RCB head-to-head record over the years

RCB's first win against DC came back in the final of WPL 2024, which denied DC their first WPL trophy for the second time in a row

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The WPL 2026 will host its final match of the season at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, when the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 11 of the season. RCB have started their season with back-to-back wins and are leading the race to the play-offs. On the other hand, three-time champions Delhi Capitals, despite starting their season with back-to-back losses, are finally back on track with a win.
 
The tournament will head into its second stage starting Monday, and both teams would want to add a few more points to their tally before moving out of Navi Mumbai. Notably, both teams share a unique WPL rivalry, as it was DC whom RCB beat to win the title in 2024. 
 
 
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how the DC vs RCB head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: head-to-head in WPL

Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue
2nd Match 2023 Delhi Capitals Women (223-2)* RCB Women (163-8) Mar 5, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
11th Match 2023 Delhi Capitals Women (154-4) RCB Women (150-4)* Mar 13, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
7th Match 2024 Delhi Capitals Women (194-5) RCB Women (169-9) Feb 29, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
17th Match 2024 Delhi Capitals Women (181-5) RCB Women (180-7) Mar 10, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Final 2024 RCB Women (115-2) Delhi Capitals Women (113) Mar 17, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
4th Match 2025 RCB Women (146-2) Delhi Capitals Women (141) Feb 17, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi
14th Match 2025 Delhi Capitals Women (151-1) RCB Women (147-5) Mar 1, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

WPL 2023
 
In the opening season of the WPL, i.e. WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced each other twice in the group stages, with DC securing wins in both games. In the season, DC finished as runners-up, while RCB finished fourth.
 
WPL 2024
 
The two sides faced each other three times in WPL 2024. DC once again proved their mettle, winning both their group-stage clashes. However, when the two sides met in the final, RCB not only registered their first win over DC, they were also crowned champions.
 
WPL 2025
 
Finally, in WPL 2025, both teams once again played each other twice in the group stages only, with RCB and DC winning one match each. DC finished as runners-up for the third time in a row, while RCB once again finished fourth.

