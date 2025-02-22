WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first against UP Wariorz

Delhi Capitals Women are gearing up for an important clash against UP Warriorz Women in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 today at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Currently ranked fourth on the points table, Delhi Capitals have 2 points from 2 matches, with one win and one loss. UP Warriorz, however, are yet to register a victory, sitting at the bottom of the table after a tough opening loss.

The two teams previously faced each other on February 19, 2025, where Delhi Capitals secured a comfortable seven-wicket win. Meg Lanning's standout knock of 69 runs was instrumental in guiding her side to chase down a target of 167 runs with ease.

This upcoming match holds significant weight for both teams. Delhi Capitals will aim to strengthen their position in the middle of the table, while UP Warriorz will be looking to bounce back and earn their first win of the season. With both sides determined to make their mark in the ongoing tournament, fans can expect an exciting and competitive contest. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as Delhi Capitals look to build on their momentum, while UP Warriorz hope to turn their fortunes around and get their campaign back on track.

WPL 2025 DC vs UPW Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probables): Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

WPL 2025, DC vs UPW LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for match number 8 of WPL 2025 between DC’s Meg Lanning and UPW's Deepti Sharma will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, DC vs UPW: Live telecast

The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, DC vs UPW: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between DC and UPW will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz here.