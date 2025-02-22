WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Delhi Capitals Women are gearing up for an important clash against UP Warriorz Women in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 today at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Currently ranked fourth on the points table, Delhi Capitals have 2 points from 2 matches, with one win and one loss. UP Warriorz, however, are yet to register a victory, sitting at the bottom of the table after a tough opening loss.
The two teams previously faced each other on February 19, 2025, where Delhi Capitals secured a comfortable seven-wicket win. Meg Lanning's standout knock of 69 runs was instrumental in guiding her side to chase down a target of 167 runs with ease.
This upcoming match holds significant weight for both teams. Delhi Capitals will aim to strengthen their position in the middle of the table, while UP Warriorz will be looking to bounce back and earn their first win of the season. With both sides determined to make their mark in the ongoing tournament, fans can expect an exciting and competitive contest. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as Delhi Capitals look to build on their momentum, while UP Warriorz hope to turn their fortunes around and get their campaign back on track.
WPL 2025 DC vs UPW Playing 11:
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani
UP Warriorz playing 11 (probables): Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
WPL 2025, DC vs UPW LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for match number 8 of WPL 2025 between DC’s Meg Lanning and UPW's Deepti Sharma will take place at 7 PM IST.
WPL 2025, DC vs UPW: Live telecast
The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
WPL 2025, DC vs UPW: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between DC and UPW will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz here.
6:51 PM
WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: Chinnaswamy Stadium stats!
The first match of the Bengaluru leg saw an above average total being scored as RCb scored 167 on the night. It will be interesting to see what the scores of tonight's matches are considering people were expecting a high scoring total here.
6:38 PM
WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: Coin toss to take place soon!
Less than half an hour for the coin toss now as it has become a big facotr in winning games in the WPL 2025 this season.
6:22 PM
WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: UPW eyeing 1st win!
Sitting on the bottom of the table, UP would be looking for thei rfirst win on the night with one loss from as many games so far.
6:05 PM
WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!
DC vs UPW head-to-head
Total matches played: 5
Delhi Capitals Women won: 4
UP Warriorz Women won: 1
No results: 0
5:51 PM
WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: DC look to go top of the table!
Delhi Capitals are tied at 4 points with three other teams and have a chance to go top of the table with a win tonight.
5:36 PM
WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: Delhi look to climb up the table!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the WOmen's Premier League. Delhi Capitals will be taking on the UP Warriorz tonight at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Action begins at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 5:34 PM IST