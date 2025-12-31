Deepti becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is; check the full list

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted history at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, moving past Australia’s Megan Schutt to become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is. The milestone arrived in the final match of India’s 5-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka, when Deepti struck early by pinning middle-order batter Nilakshika Silva with a sharp, skidding delivery that beat the inside edge. The umpire’s finger went up, marking wicket No. 152 in her T20I career — one more than Schutt’s tally of 151.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Lasith Malinga returns as Sri Lanka bowling coach The achievement caps a transformative year for the 27-year-old, who has evolved from being a clever middle-overs operator to a complete match-shaper across phases. Known for her immaculate control, variations, and an increasingly dependable role at the death, Deepti has now set a new benchmark in the format. Her rise to the summit adds another chapter to her growing legacy, one that already includes defining performances on the sport’s biggest stages.

Full list of players with most wickets in Women’s T20Is Player Matches Innings Wickets BBI 4W 5W Deepti Sharma 133 130 152 4/10 1 0 Megan Schutt 123 122 151 5/15 4 1 H Ishimwe 117 111 144 5/6 6 2 Nida Dar 160 152 144 5/21 1 1 Sophie Ecclestone 101 100 142 4/18 2 0 C Aweko 115 115 139 4/12 2 0 T Putthawong 86 83 131 5/6 5 2 N Boochatham 116 99 126 4/6 5 1 Ellyse Perry 168 137 126 5/18 4 0 O Kamchomphu 118 106 125 5/10 5 1 A Mohammed 117 113 125 4/10 4 3 S Ismail 113 112 123 5/12 0 2 J Mbabazi 119 94 120 4/12 6 0 SFM Devine 146 123 119 4/22 1 0 Vaishnave Mahesh 95 89 115 4/10 3 0

A year of firsts: World Cup glory, Player of the Tournament double 2025 has been nothing short of a personal coronation for Deepti. As one of India’s central pillars in their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, she delivered a rare tournament double — scoring over 200 runs and claiming 20 wickets in the same edition. The tally, combined with her influence across clutch moments, earned her the Player of the Tournament honour, a distinction no player had previously achieved in a single campaign. Speaking indirectly about her award-winning season, Deepti conveyed that she was driven by the team’s belief in her ability to impact games in multiple departments. She emphasised that performing under pressure, especially in knockout fixtures, was a test she relished rather than feared.

Her World Cup final showcase against South Africa remains one of the tournament’s signature moments. Deepti’s 5/26 with the ball — mixed with a gritty 58 in a rebuilding effort — brought her the Player of the Match accolade. She acknowledged that delivering in a final, with both bat and ball, felt surreal, admitting that those are the days an all-rounder dreams about as a kid. Series whitewash sealed after top-order wobble, Harmanpreet anchors While Deepti’s personal feat grabbed the spotlight, India ensured the evening ended in collective celebration too. The hosts defended 175/7 to win the fifth T20I by 15 runs, despite early batting turbulence — the only time in the series their top order failed to fire.

A crucial 61-run alliance between Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur stabilised India’s innings. Amanjot contributed 21 before departing, but Harmanpreet accelerated through the back half, finishing with a commanding 68 to push India to a competitive total. Sri Lanka’s reply was spirited, powered by contrasting half-centuries from Hasini Perera (65) and Imesha Dulani (50). The visitors reached 160/7 but fell short in the final overs as India’s bowlers held their nerve collectively — fittingly punctuated by Deepti’s record-breaking strike earlier in the contest. Closing the gap on Goswami, nearing international bowling elites Deepti’s climb in T20Is has also boosted her to third position on the all-time wickets list in Women’s international cricket. Across formats, she now owns 334 wickets (20 Tests, 162 ODIs, 152 T20Is), inching closer to India legend Jhulan Goswami’s 355. England’s Katherine Sciver-Brunt sits second overall with 335 wickets, just one ahead of Deepti on the international charts.