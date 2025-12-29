Sonam Yeshey of Bhutan becomes first bowler to take 8-wicket haul in T20s

Bhutan’s young left-arm spinner Sonam Yeshey scripted a moment that redefined T20 bowling benchmarks, becoming the first player in the format’s history — across international and domestic cricket — to grab eight wickets in a single match. The 22-year-old delivered the stunning performance in the third T20I against Myanmar at Gelephu Mindfulness City on Friday, finishing with 8/7 from four overs and dismantling Myanmar for 45 while defending Bhutan’s modest 127/9.

The spell, built on relentless accuracy and clever changes of pace, echoed through the global cricketing community as one of the most economical and destructive bursts ever witnessed in the 20-over game. Bhutan's coaching group later conveyed that Yeshey's preparation focused on bowling "tight lines, forcing false strokes, and staying mentally calm under pressure" — a philosophy fitting the venue's mindfulness theme. The team's camp internally described the spell as proof that discipline can be a bigger weapon than raw speed. The spinner's magic also propelled him to 12 wickets in the series so far, helping Bhutan tighten its grip on an already lopsided contest, with the finale scheduled for Monday.

A new summit for T20 bowling Best bowling figures in T20 cricket Player Overs Runs Wkts Econ Team Opposition Ground Match Date S Yeshey 4 7 8 1.75 Bhutan v Myanmar Gelephu 26 Dec 2025 Syazrul Idrus 4 8 7 2 Malaysia v China Kuala Lumpur 26 Jul 2023 CN Ackermann 4 18 7 4.5 Leics v Bears Leicester 7 Aug 2019 Taskin Ahmed 4 19 7 4.75 Rajshahi v Dhaka Mirpur 2 Jan 2025 Ali Dawood 4 19 7 4.75 Bahrain v Bhutan Gelephu 11 Dec 2025 H Bharadwaj 4 3 6 0.75 Singapore v Mongolia Bangi 5 Sep 2024 AV Suppiah 3.4 5 6 1.36 Somerset v Glamorgan Cardiff 5 Jul 2011 P Aho 3.4 5 6 1.36 Nigeria v Sierra Leone Lagos 24 Oct 2021 Shakib Al Hasan 4 6 6 1.5 Tridents v Red Steel Bridgetown 3 Aug 2013 SL Malinga 4 7 6 1.75 Stars v Scorchers W.A.C.A 12 Dec 2012 Before Friday, only two men had ever touched a seven-wicket return in a T20I: Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus (7/8 vs China, 2023) and Bahrain pacer Ali Dawood (7/19 vs Bhutan, 2025). Beyond internationals, Colin Ackermann (7/18, Leicestershire vs Birmingham Bears, 2019) and Bangladesh quick Taskin Ahmed (7/19, Rajshahi vs Dhaka, 2025) were the only other male bowlers to reach that mark. Yeshey’s eight-for didn’t just break the ceiling — it rebuilt it.

How Bhutan’s camp framed the spell Team insiders later hinted that Yeshey was told to “keep asking questions of the batters every ball”. The spinner himself did not speak directly, but those around him revealed he felt the key was “out-thinking rather than out-spinning” the opposition. His variations were reportedly planned to frustrate, not fascinate — until they did both. Women’s T20 record and global context The finest women’s T20 figures remain 7/0 by Indonesia’s Rohmalia against Mongolia in 2024. The format has seen four women claim seven-wicket hauls in internationals, including Netherlands’ Frederique Overdijk (7/3 vs France), Alison Stocks (7/3 for Argentina vs Peru), Frederique Overdijk again, and Sri Lanka-born Samanthi Dunukedeniya (7/15 for Cyprus vs Czech Republic). Eight similar spells have also appeared in domestic women’s T20 games.