Delhi Premier League 2024 full schedule, live timings, teams and streaming

- Central Delhi Kings
- East Delhi Riders
- North Delhi Strikers
- Purani Dilli 6
- South Delhi Superstars
- West Delhi Lions
|Delhi Premier League Full Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstars
|17th August
|19:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders
|18th August
|14:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers
|18th August
|19:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers
|19th August
|19:00:00
|Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders
|20th August
|14:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstars
|20th August
|19:00:00
|Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions
|21st August
|19:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstars
|22nd August
|19:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6
|23rd August
|14:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders
|23rd August
|19:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6
|24th August
|14:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings
|24th August
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs West Delhi Lions
|25th August
|14:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers
|25th August
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs Purani Dilli 6
|26th August
|19:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings
|27th August
|14:00:00
|Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers
|27th August
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs Central Delhi Kings
|28th August
|19:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions
|29th August
|14:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6
|29th August
|19:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstars
|30th August
|14:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings
|30th August
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs North Delhi Strikers
|31st August
|14:00:00
|West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6
|31st August
|19:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstars
|1st September
|14:00:00
|East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions
|1st September
|19:00:00
|Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings
|2nd September
|19:00:00
|Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions
|3rd September
|19:00:00
|North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders
|4th September
|19:00:00
|South Delhi Superstars vs East Delhi Riders
|5th September
|19:00:00
|1st Semi-final - TBC vs TBC
|6th September
|19:00:00
|2nd Semi-final - TBC vs TBC
|7th September
|19:00:00
|Final - TBC vs TBC
|8th September
|19:00:00