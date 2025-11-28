Home / Cricket / News / Dhoni drives Kohli back to the hotel after dinner at his home | Watch video

Kohli was received by his old teammate and former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary in Ranchi, who currently serves as the JKCA secretary

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Indian cricket team, after a disappointing outing in the home Test series against South Africa, are gearing up for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas starting Sunday, November 30, in Ranchi. With Ranchi being the home of former India skipper MS Dhoni, fans were expecting team members to meet the Indian legend at some point, and that moment came on Thursday when Dhoni hosted members of Team India at his home for dinner. The guest list included the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad, all part of India’s upcoming ODI series squad.
 
While not many pictures of the dinner have been made public, a video is going viral where MS Dhoni is seen driving Kohli back to his hotel himself after dinner. On multiple occasions, both players have mentioned that they share a strong off-the-field relationship, and the spectacle on Thursday was one such example.
 
Check the full video of Dhoni driving Kohli here:
 

Kohli receives warm welcome in Ranchi by old buddy

Star batter Virat Kohli touched down in Ranchi on Tuesday, making a much-anticipated return to MS Dhoni’s hometown ahead of the first ODI of the India–South Africa series at the JSCA International Stadium. His arrival triggered early excitement in the city, with fans gathering in large numbers outside the Birsa Munda Airport to catch a glimpse of him.
 
Kohli was received by his old teammate and former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary in Ranchi, who currently serves as the JKCA secretary. Tiwary accompanied him through the airport amid heightened security arrangements. Witnesses said Kohli looked at ease, smiling and acknowledging supporters who had been waiting since morning.
 
Kohli and Tiwary share a long association, having played together during their U19 days and briefly reuniting at Royal Challengers Bangalore apart from their stints with the national side.
 
Check full video here:
 

Rohit welcomed by former teammate

India’s star batter Rohit Sharma arrived in Ranchi ahead of the opening ODI against South Africa, receiving a warm and personal welcome at the city's airport. Former India cricketer and current JSCA Joint Secretary Shahbaz Nadeem was present to greet him, setting up a heartening reunion between the two.
 
The moment Rohit spotted Nadeem, he broke into a broad smile and remarked affectionately, “Aare yeh toh hamara dost hai, yeh toh hamara dekhbhal kar raha hai,” reflecting the easy camaraderie they have shared since their playing days.
 
Onlookers noted that Rohit appeared relaxed and cheerful, acknowledging fans who had gathered in large numbers to welcome him. After interacting briefly, he made his way out to join India’s preparations for the upcoming ODI series.
 
Check the full video here:
 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

