WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players bought, updated squad

India’s franchise-based women’s cricket league, i.e., the Women’s Premier League (WPL), created a landmark on Thursday when they held their first-ever mega auction for WPL 2026. All five teams were given a chance to retain a maximum of five players ahead of the auction, and the three-time finalists Delhi Capitals chose to use all five. All teams were given a ₹15-crore budget, out of which they had to retain players and use the remaining purse for the auction. Delhi Capitals’ five retentions meant they went into the mega auction with just ₹5.7 crore after spending ₹9.3 crore on player retention. However, they used the small purse with extreme intelligence, signing players who could prove to be match-winners for them.