Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, updated squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, updated squad

The two-time WPL champions left no one surprised when they used all five retention options ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction, given how stable their squad was

Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 squad
Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 squad
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The historic first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction stole the headlines today from Delhi. With the WPL 2026 start date confirmed as 7 January before the auction, the two-time and defending champions Mumbai Indians took the stage of WPL 2026 from the sides after spending Rs 9.3 crore on retention. They were the only team besides Delhi Capitals to use all five retention options. They went into the auction with a limited purse but with a clear plan and were able to grab some big names who helped them win the trophy last season despite having no RTM available. 

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians retained players

The two-time WPL champions left no one surprised when they used all five retention options ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction given how stable their squad was. They retained the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini and Hayley Matthews. Brunt was their biggest retention at Rs 3.5 crore, followed by Harman’s Rs 2.5 crore.

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians go hard for former players

Despite having a low auction purse, Mumbai did not hesitate to go hard for their former players when they signed Amelia Kerr, the Kiwi all-rounder, for Rs 3 crore, making her their second most expensive player in WPL 2026. They also signed South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and uncapped Sanskriri Gupta to add players in all departments.

Mumbai Indians’ all picks in the WPL 2026 mega auction:

Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
Amelia Kerr ₹50 lakh ₹3 crore Capped
Shabnim Ismail ₹40 lakh ₹60 lakh Capped
Sanskriti Gupta ₹20 lakh ₹20 lakh Uncapped
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players bought, updated squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive player buys in the mega auction

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma's salary surges to Rs 3.2 crore at UPW

WPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse and player slots for all five teams

Topics :Cricket NewsWomen's Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansT20 cricket

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story