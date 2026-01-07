Dialog, TV Supreme partner for exclusive ICC event broadcasts in Sri Lanka

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:53 PM IST
Cricket fans across Sri Lanka are set to enjoy unprecedented access to ICC events, with Dialog Television announcing a historic partnership with free-to-air broadcaster TV Supreme. The collaboration will begin with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and run through all ICC tournaments until 2028.
Under the agreement, Dialog Television, Sri Lanka’s leading Pay-TV service, retains exclusive media rights, while TV Supreme will deliver free-to-air broadcasts, ensuring nationwide reach.
A First-of-Its-Kind Broadcast Partnership
This alliance marks the first time a Pay-TV operator in Sri Lanka has partnered with a free-to-air broadcaster for ICC events. The move is expected to significantly widen viewership and elevate the overall broadcast experience for cricket fans across the island.
The partnership comes at a timely moment, with Sri Lanka set to co-host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 alongside India in February, March, followed by the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027.
Comprehensive ICC Coverage Secured by Dialog
Dialog Television remains the exclusive Pay-TV broadcaster of ICC tournaments in Sri Lanka for the 2026–2028 cycle. Its rights portfolio includes the ICC Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, the ICC World Test Championship Final, and all major ICC events across senior and Under-19 formats.
By teaming up with TV Supreme, Dialog ensures that its premium Pay-TV coverage is complemented by free-to-air access, allowing cricket to reach audiences beyond subscription platforms.
ICC Welcomes Expanded Fan Access
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlighted the importance of accessibility in growing the global game. He noted that the partnership aligns with the ICC’s mission to take marquee events to the widest possible audience, particularly with Sri Lanka hosting major tournaments over the next two years.
Gupta added that increased visibility could spark deeper engagement and inspire a new generation of cricket fans across the country.
Broadcasters Emphasise Inclusion and Community
Dialog Axiata PLC Group CEO Supun Weerasinghe underlined cricket’s cultural significance in Sri Lanka, describing the partnership as part of Dialog’s long-term vision to make global sporting moments inclusive and accessible to all.
TV Supreme Group CEO Thambithurai Lokeshwaran echoed similar sentiments, stating that the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to universal access and trusted cricket broadcasting. He emphasised the goal of bringing ICC World Cups from 2026 to 2028 into every Sri Lankan household.
Strengthening Sri Lanka’s Cricket Broadcast Landscape
The agreement further solidifies Dialog Television’s position as the country’s premier destination for international cricket content. By combining Pay-TV excellence with free-to-air reach, the partnership promises to transform how Sri Lankan fans experience the world’s biggest cricketing events.