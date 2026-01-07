Dialog, TV Supreme partner for exclusive ICC event broadcasts in Sri Lanka

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka are set to enjoy unprecedented access to ICC events, with Dialog Television announcing a historic partnership with free-to-air broadcaster TV Supreme. The collaboration will begin with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and run through all ICC tournaments until 2028.

Under the agreement, Dialog Television, Sri Lanka’s leading Pay-TV service, retains exclusive media rights, while TV Supreme will deliver free-to-air broadcasts, ensuring nationwide reach.

A First-of-Its-Kind Broadcast Partnership

This alliance marks the first time a Pay-TV operator in Sri Lanka has partnered with a free-to-air broadcaster for ICC events. The move is expected to significantly widen viewership and elevate the overall broadcast experience for cricket fans across the island.

The partnership comes at a timely moment, with Sri Lanka set to co-host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 alongside India in February, March, followed by the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027. Comprehensive ICC Coverage Secured by Dialog ALSO READ: Salman Agha optimistic about Shaheen Afridi's T20 World Cup return Dialog Television remains the exclusive Pay-TV broadcaster of ICC tournaments in Sri Lanka for the 2026–2028 cycle. Its rights portfolio includes the ICC Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, the ICC World Test Championship Final, and all major ICC events across senior and Under-19 formats.

By teaming up with TV Supreme, Dialog ensures that its premium Pay-TV coverage is complemented by free-to-air access, allowing cricket to reach audiences beyond subscription platforms. ICC Welcomes Expanded Fan Access ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlighted the importance of accessibility in growing the global game. He noted that the partnership aligns with the ICC’s mission to take marquee events to the widest possible audience, particularly with Sri Lanka hosting major tournaments over the next two years. Gupta added that increased visibility could spark deeper engagement and inspire a new generation of cricket fans across the country.