DPL fixing: Former CSK player Bedi flags 'corrupt approach' to ACU

Young keeper-batter Vansh Bedi, who had played one T20 match for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, allegedly received a "corrupt approach" during the recent Delhi Premier League (DPL) and promptly reported the matter to league's Anti-Corruption Unit.

The 23-year-old dashing batter-keeper, who also had a brief stint with the IPL side Chennai Super Kings in 2025 before being replaced by Urvil Patel due to injury, was a part of the Central Delhi team during the 2026 edition of DPL.

Recently a sting operation by Tehelka exposed a little known Nagaland pacer Rachit Bhatia making tall claims about fixing matches in IPL and state leagues, including spot-fixing and taking bribes from parents to get their kids into age-group teams.

On Tuesday, it was noted that a "corrupt approach" was made to Bedi but he was smart enough to follow the anti-corruption protocols. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here However, Bedi in his Instagram handle clarified that he didn't receive any approach from Bhatia. "I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by ex Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka Sting Operation concerning alleged match fixing involving a CSK player nor do I have involvement in any such activity," Bedi wrote on his official Instagram page. "There was only one corrupt approach with regards to match-fixing that was reported to the ACU during the DPL. Central Delhi's Vansh Bedi was approached by a fixer and he immediately reported the matter to the ACU," a senior DDCA office bearer confirmed to PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The DDCA has also officially intimated the BCCI and sought its advice. The complaint was registered by Vansh Bedi but there are no other official complaints registered with ACU," he added. "We wouldn't like anyone to go unpunished. Strictest action should be taken against anyone found guilty of trying to corrupt young players," DDCA Apex Council member and noted lawyer Shyam Sharma said. In its official statement posted on 'X', DDCA didn't name anyone but admitted that it had taken note of all the allegations. "The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has taken note of recent reports concerning alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)," the DDCA statement on 'X' read.

"DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The Association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations," it further stated. It was also confirmed that the association had written to the competent authorities in this regard. "Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes," DDCA stated. "DDCA maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity that may compromise the integrity of cricket and will extend its full cooperation to any inquiry undertaken by the competent authorities.