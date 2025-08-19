Home / Cricket / News / DPL: New Delhi Tigers Crush North Delhi Strikers with 8-wicket win

DPL: New Delhi Tigers Crush North Delhi Strikers with 8-wicket win

New Delhi Tigers produced a scintillating all-round performance to register a comprehensive 8-wicket victory over North Delhi Strikers in their Delhi Premier League (DPL).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Batting first, the Strikers struggled right from the start as they lost wickets in quick succession, slipping to 54/6 inside 12 overs.

But Vaibhav Kandpal and Arjun Rapria came to the rescue with a fighting 58-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Rapria's innings of 29 (24) kept the scoreboard ticking, while Kandpal played a spirited knock of 45 (32), but their efforts only managed to take the side to 124/9 in 20 overs.

For the Tigers, Yashjeet was the star of the show, delivering a dream spell of 4/15 in his four overs. He was ably supported by Pankaj Jaswal (2/28) and Pradyuman Sanan (2/22), who kept the pressure on from both ends.

Chasing 125, the Tigers had a shaky start as Shivam Gupta fell on the very first ball of the innings, dismissed by skipper Harshit Rana.

However, the setback didn't deter them as skipper Himmat Singh and Lakshay Thareja took charge with a fluent 78-run partnership for the second wicket. 

Himmat played a captain's knock of 46 (25), laced with crisp strokes all around the park.

After his dismissal, Lakshay Thareja (42 not out off 31 balls) ensured the chase remained on track, combining with Vaibhav Rawal (27 not out off 22) to take the Tigers home.

The duo's unbeaten 47-run stand sealed the deal and underlined the Tigers' dominance.

Brief Scores:  North Delhi Strikers: 124/9 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Kandpal 45, Arjun Rapria 29; Yashjeet 4/15, Pankaj Jaswal 2/28, Pradyuman Sanan 2/22)  New Delhi Tigers: 125/2 in 17.3 overs (Himmat Singh 46, Lakshay Thareja 42 not out, Vaibhav Rawal 27 not out; Harshit Rana 1/25).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

