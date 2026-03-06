Dravid, Ashwin in consortium for European T20 Premier League team

Legendary players Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin are part of an Indian consortium set to acquire a franchise in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), according to a report here.

The consortium has agreed a deal to buy the Glasgow-based franchise in the six-team tournament taking place this summer, according to a report in the 'BBC Sport'.

The ETPL is also poised to sell the second Dutch franchise -- based in Rotterdam -- to a group of South Africa investors fronted by ex-Proteas players Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen and Jonty Rhodes, the report said.

It is likely that the two franchises will be officially announced at an event later this month.

The ETPL franchises in Amsterdam, Belfast and Edinburgh have been sold to investors from Australia and New Zealand in January. The only ETPL city franchise yet be sold is the one based out of Dublin, and there has been interest from a variety of different parties, including owners of at least two teams in The Hundred, the BBC Sport report added. It is not yet known whether Ashwin will play in the ETPL. The 39-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2024 and from the Indian Premier League last year. He had expressed a desire to broaden his horizons in global franchise leagues.

He was to play in the most recent edition of Australia's Big Bash League after he agreed a deal with Sydney Thunder. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder suffered a knee injury while training in Chennai last December and has been in rehabilitation following a surgery. "Ashwin's involvement is an intriguing one and raises the tantalising prospect of him playing in the ETPL in what would be a major coup for the organisers," the report said. Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is for India and took 765 wickets in total. Dravid's decison to align himself with a franchise based out of Glasgow could be due to his earlier connection with Scottish cricket.