Zadran replaces Rashid as Afghanistan T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Ibrahim Zadran as Afghanistan’s new T20I captain, ending Rashid Khan’s stint as skipper in the format ahead of the team’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The decision comes days before Afghanistan begins their tour, with the board opting for a leadership change after the side’s early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they failed to progress to the Super Eight. Zadran had been serving as vice-captain in T20Is and now steps into the role for the first time as full-time captain.

Squad changes after World Cup campaign

Along with the captaincy change, the selectors have made several changes to both the T20I and ODI squads. Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq have been left out of both squads despite being part of Afghanistan’s recent World Cup campaign.

In the T20I squad, wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has earned a place along with left-arm spin all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf and pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik. The selections indicate a fresh look to the squad as Afghanistan prepare for the three-match series. Afghanistan T20I squad for Sri Lanka tour: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai

ODI squad sees fresh inclusion and comeback For the ODI leg, Hashmatullah Shahidi continues as captain, while Fareed Ahmad Malik returns to the 50-over setup. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, who played three matches during the T20 World Cup, has received his maiden ODI call-up.