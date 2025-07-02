ENG vs IND 2nd Test Playing 11: All-rounders take centre stage for India

India are not just tweaking their combination for the second Test—they're rewriting the script that once looked good when Shubman Gill took up the red-ball captaincy over a week ago. Trailing 0–1 in the five-match series, the visitors dropped their new No. 3, Sai Sudharsan, and reconfigured their XI around all-round strength and spin depth.

Washington and Reddy step in, Bumrah rested

In a strategic pivot, India brought in Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, both all-rounders, alongside Akash Deep, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah. The spearhead pacer has been rested to manage his workload, a move that weakens the pace battery but opens the door for bowling variety.