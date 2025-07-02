ENG vs IND 2nd Test Playing 11: All-rounders take centre stage for India

India are not just tweaking their combination for the second Test—they're rewriting the script that once looked good when Shubman Gill took up the red-ball captaincy over a week ago. Trailing 0–1 in the five-match series, the visitors dropped their new No. 3, Sai Sudharsan, and reconfigured their XI around all-round strength and spin depth.
Washington and Reddy step in, Bumrah rested
In a strategic pivot, India brought in Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, both all-rounders, alongside Akash Deep, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah. The spearhead pacer has been rested to manage his workload, a move that weakens the pace battery but opens the door for bowling variety.
With these changes, India will field a trio of all-rounders—Washington, Reddy, and the seasoned Ravindra Jadeja—as they chase parity in the series.
Specialists out, balance in: Musical chairs in the batting order
The move marked a significant shift in philosophy, favouring utility over specialisation. With Sai Sudharsan omitted, the top order underwent another reshuffle: Karun Nair, who batted at No. 6 in Leeds, is expected to climb up to No. 3, while Jadeja moves up a spot as well.
This reordering is not a condemnation of Sai's form. Though he managed only a duck and a 30 in his debut Test and was seen nursing a sore shoulder, he participated fully in training sessions and showed no signs of being unfit. The call to exclude him appears to be more tactical than reflective of performance. Why India would have picked off-spinner Sundar ahead of Kuldeep Yadav? Spin hasn’t flourished at this venue during the Bazball era, registering the second-lowest strike rate. However, off-spinners have been notable exceptions—Nathan Lyon and Moeen Ali made their mark in the 2023 Ashes opener, while R Ashwin impressed here back in 2018.
