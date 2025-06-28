Home / Cricket / News / I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to in Leeds: Prasidh

I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to in Leeds: Prasidh

Prasidh Krishna admitted his intention was always to be economical, but the execution didn't go to plan

Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has accepted full responsibility for his underwhelming performance in the first Test against England at Headingley. Despite claiming key wickets across both innings, his overall returns were costly, conceding over 200 runs in the match. Speaking candidly after the game, Prasidh admitted he struggled with his lengths, particularly in the first innings, and acknowledged the need to adapt quicker to overseas conditions like the Leeds slope. 
 
He admitted his intention was always to be economical, but the execution didn’t go to plan. “I definitely didn’t hit the lengths I was aiming for,” he said, noting that he had expected to bowl between 6–8 metres but often ended up too short.

Expensive returns despite breakthroughs

In the opening innings, Prasidh leaked 128 runs in 20 overs, picking up the wickets of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, but at an economy of 6.40 – one of the highest ever for an Indian seamer bowling 20+ overs in a Test innings. The second innings saw a marginal improvement as he struck early to remove Zak Crawley and Pope again, yet he still conceded 92 runs in 15 overs.
 
Despite his intent to maintain a tight line, he acknowledged that England’s aggressive approach and a few mistimed bouncers added to his struggles. “Every time I bowled, I was trying to build pressure. But I have to admit, many of those balls weren’t in the right areas.”

Conditions didn’t help, says Prasidh

Prasidh also touched on the blustery wind and frequent drizzle in Leeds, which complicated his rhythm and the ball’s condition. He revealed having conversations with fellow bowlers about managing run-up speed and adapting to the wind. “The ball kept getting wet and soft,” he explained. “That reduced swing and seam movement. The moment the seam softened, the purchase off the pitch changed.”
 
However, he refused to use conditions as an excuse, emphasising that adapting to such factors is part of a professional bowler’s job.

Dressing room remains positive

Despite the defeat, Prasidh described the Indian dressing room as upbeat and focused. The team, he said, was fully aware of the opportunity this series represents and remained committed until the final delivery. “We believed something could still happen when they needed 20 runs. We were prepared to fight till the last ball.”

Gambhir’s support and a focus on learning

While some former cricketers criticised his outing, head coach Gautam Gambhir offered support, highlighting the team’s emphasis on growth through experience. Prasidh mentioned that even Jasprit Bumrah, despite his break, has remained engaged with the bowling group.
 
He concluded by saying he is fully aware of the expectations and is determined to improve. “Experience can’t be taught; you have to live it. I know it’s my job to come back stronger, and I’m working hard to do just that.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Windies skipper calls out umpires for controversial calls during AUS Test

Shanto steps down as BAN's Test captain after 0-1 series loss to Sri Lanka

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

MLC 2025: Seattle vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Jon Lewis exits as head coach of UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2026 reshuffle

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs EnglandICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story