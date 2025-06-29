ENG fined for slow over rate after IND's massive win in WT20I series opener

ALSO READ: ACC aim to hold Asia Cup 2025 from second week of September: Report England’s troubles on the field were compounded off it after their heavy defeat to India in the Women’s T20I series opener at Trent Bridge on Saturday. The visitors secured a massive 97-run win, but post-match, the ICC imposed a 10% fine on the England players’ match fee for a slow over-rate offence. Match referee Helen Pack sanctioned the penalty as England were deemed to be two overs short, even after accounting for time allowances. According to the ICC’s Code of Conduct (Article 2.22), players are fined five per cent of their match fee per over not completed in time. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the penalty, making a formal hearing unnecessary.

Mandhana’s historic hundred steers India Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana delivered a career-defining performance in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The stylish left-hander smashed her maiden T20I century, scoring 112 off just 62 balls. Mandhana was composed yet aggressive, and according to team sources, she took charge from the outset, notching boundaries with ease and precision. Her innings included three boundaries in a single over off Linsey Smith and two sixes off Sophie Ecclestone. She added 77 runs with Shafali Verma (20 off 22) and later forged a 94-run stand with Harleen Deol, who contributed a quick 43 from 23 balls.