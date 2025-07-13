Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: India en route to big win at Lord's

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: India en route to big win at Lord's

India are fairly poised for only their second successful chase in Tests at Lord's after 1986

India celebrating England's wicket at Lord's
India celebrating England's wicket at Lord's (PIC:X)
Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
India enjoyed another day of domination at Lord’s as, by the end of Day Four, they posted 58 on the board in a 193-run chase for the loss of four wickets. India will need only 135 runs to win when they come out to bat on the fifth and final day to go 2-1 up in the series. India did lose quick wickets but will still believe they can win the match with ease.
 

Shared third session

It was a short third session. India started high with Sundar dismissing Stokes (33) before Bumrah clean bowled Brydon Carse (1) and Chris Woakes (10) to push England on the verge of being all out. Jofra Archer (5) and Shoaib Bashir (2) tried to hang on, but Sundar finally struck again to remove Bashir’s stumps and end the English innings on just 192.
 
In reply, India lost their first wicket on just 5 runs after Jofra Archer removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. KL Rahul and Karun Nair then played sensibly to get India back in the chase, taking full advantage of the small target in front of them.
 
But as fate would have it, Nair missed an inswinger from Brydon Carse and lost his wicket on 14 with less than 30 minutes left in the day’s play. Fifteen minutes later, Carse struck again to remove Shubman Gill (6) to level the match on equal terms. India called in nightwatchman Akash Deep to play out the day, but he lost his wicket in the final over of the day as KL Rahul (33* not out) was the only Indian batter to return to the dressing room unbeaten.

Sundar shines in second session

The second session of the day started with Root and Stokes taking things forward with composure and luck. India bowled beautifully, especially Bumrah, who kept creating wicket opportunities, but the English pair kept escaping by whiskers. At one point, India took a review which would have resulted in Root being back in the pavilion, but the umpire’s call went in the batter’s favour as England avoided any damage. The duo completed their fifty partnership as India’s hunt for the fifth wicket continued.
 
However, just when everything seemed to be going well for England, in came Washington Sundar, who first removed Joe Root on 40 before also dismissing Jamie Smith on 8 as England’s lower order was finally exposed before the session came to an end.

Pacers take first session

Earlier, in the first session, England started steady but soon began to deal in boundaries. However, in just the fourth over of the day, Siraj removed Ben Duckett (12) to give India their first breakthrough. The home team tried to rebuild the innings with careful shots, but it was once again Siraj who trapped Ollie Pope (4) in front of the wicket as England lost two wickets within the first hour of Day Four.
 
India continued the onslaught after the drinks break as Nitish Kumar Reddy struck to remove Zak Crawley on 22 as England lost their top three with just 50 on the board. However, England looked in no mood to back down as Harry Brook took up England’s customary Bazball approach early in the innings and struck two fours and a six off Akash Deep in the 20th over. But the pacer got his revenge very soon and clean bowled Harry Brook (23) as England lost their fourth wicket before even putting 100 on the board. 
India scorecard afterr day 4: 
India 2nd Inning
58-4 (17.4 ov) CRR:3.28
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b J Archer 0 7 0 0 0
KL Rahul Not out 33 47 6 0 70.21
Karun Nair lbw b B Carse 14 33 1 0 42.42
Shubman Gill (C) lbw b B Carse 6 9 1 0 66.67
Akash Deep b B Stokes 1 11 0 0 9.09
Extras 4 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 58 (4 wkts, 17.4 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Chris Woakes 5 2 11 0 0 2.2
Jofra Archer 4 0 18 1 0 4.5
Ben Stokes 4.4 0 15 1 1 3.21
Brydon Carse 4 1 11 2 0 2.75
 
England scorecard second innings:
 
England 2nd Innings
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c Jaiswal b Nitish Kumar Reddy 22 49 3 0 44.89
Ben Duckett c Bumrah b Mohammed Siraj 12 12 1 0 100
Ollie Pope lbw b Mohammed Siraj 4 17 1 0 23.52
Joe Root b Washington Sundar 40 96 1 0 41.66
Harry Brook b Akash Deep 23 19 4 1 121.05
Ben Stokes (c) b Washington Sundar 33 96 3 0 34.37
Jamie Smith † b Washington Sundar 8 14 0 0 57.14
Chris Woakes b Bumrah 10 33 1 0 30.3
Brydon Carse b Bumrah 1 4 0 0 25
Jofra Archer not out 5 25 1 0 20
Shoaib Bashir b Washington Sundar 2 9 0 0 22.22
Extras (b 25, lb 6, nb 1) 32
Total 62.1 Ov (RR: 3.08) 192
Bowling O M R W ECON WD
Jasprit Bumrah 16 3 38 2 2.37 0
Mohammed Siraj 13 2 31 2 2.38 0
Nitish Kumar Reddy 5 1 20 1 4 0
Akash Deep 8 2 30 1 3.75 0
Ravindra Jadeja 8 1 20 0 2.5 0
Washington Sundar 12.1 2 22 4 1.8 0
 

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

