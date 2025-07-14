ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Tempers flare at Lord's after Jadeja-Carse collision

ALSO READ: England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5 The third Test between India and England at Lord’s has been getting more and more tense after every over, as India, after losing their seventh wicket on just 87, have been keeping things steady with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy in the middle. The duo has quietly taken the Indian total above 100 and is slowly crawling towards the 193-run target. However, the tension of the match situation is catching up to the players, who are exchanging words after almost every over.

One of the most heated moments of the day came in the 35th over, bowled by Brydon Carse, where Jadeja, on the last ball, played the ball to backward point and went for a double. However, while Jadeja was trying to reach the bowling end to complete the second run, he collided with Brydon Carse mid-pitch, as it looked like the Englishman pulled Jadeja back by his shoulders. The Indian all-rounder handled the situation in a calm manner and first completed the two runs before even reacting.

English pacers put India on verge of loss The final day of the third Test at Lord’s began with high tension and ended with England firmly in control as India crumbled under pressure in their chase of 193. The morning session belonged entirely to the hosts, who struck early and often to leave India reeling at 112 for 8 at lunch, still needing 81 runs for what now looks like an improbable victory. After completing the double, Jadeja walked up to Carse, telling him that the collision was intentional as he was looking towards the ball. The whole English team stepped up to stop the situation from escalating as Carse continued to point fingers at Jadeja in an animated manner as the over came to an end.

India’s hopes took a massive hit in the opening minutes as Rishabh Pant, battling a finger injury, was bowled by Jofra Archer with a delivery that sneaked through his defenses. Pant had looked to inject some momentum with a few boundaries, but his discomfort was evident and ultimately proved costly. The bigger blow, however, came when KL Rahul, India’s most experienced batter in the middle, was dismissed by Ben Stokes. A perfectly executed delivery from the England skipper drew an edge and sent Rahul back to the pavilion, further tilting the game in the hosts’ favor. Archer and Stokes bowled with relentless discipline, exploiting the unpredictable pitch and forcing mistakes from the Indian batters. Archer’s brilliance continued as he removed Washington Sundar for a duck with a sharp return catch, leaving India in deep trouble.