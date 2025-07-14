India eye Lord's glory as Sundar backs batting depth to chase 193 today

Final day equation: India need 135, England need 6 As the teams head into the final day, the equation is tantalisingly poised. India need 135 more runs, while England require six wickets. The chase is small by Test standards, but the pitch, pressure, and stakes at Lord’s mean every run and every ball could be decisive. India’s all-rounder Washington Sundar remains optimistic about his side’s chances of chasing down 193 on a challenging Day Five pitch at Lord’s, even after a dramatic collapse late on Day Four left the visitors reeling at 58 for four. India's chase for the 135 more runs will begin on Monday at 3:30 PM IST (11 AM local time).

Meanwhile, Sundar, who starred with the ball to claim four wickets and bowl England out for 192 in their second innings, believes India’s batting line-up still has the depth to get the job done. ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: What are highest chases and lowest defended scores at Lord's? “We’d love everything to go our way, but yes, we’ll take this. We’ll come out with a positive mindset tomorrow. We’ve got some solid batters in the dressing room,” said Sundar at the post-day press conference. “It’s exciting. Winning a Test at Lord’s would be amazing.” Sundar justifies all-rounder’s role

Preferred over Kuldeep Yadav for his dual ability with bat and ball, Sundar delivered with a timely four-wicket haul that broke England’s resistance. Calling it one of his best days with the ball outside India, the 24-year-old said he came into the match with specific plans for both innings and was pleased to have executed them. “You’re thrown different roles at different times,” he said. “That’s the beauty of Test cricket—you need to adapt your mindset. Day Five requires a very different cricketer from Day One.” Sundar was especially pleased with the wicket of in-form Jamie Smith, whom he dismissed cleanly, underlining the importance of planning and patience on surfaces like Lord’s.

Hostilities add edge to finale Asked about the rising tempers on the field, particularly after Saturday’s Gill-Crawley flare-up, Sundar acknowledged that the aggression had spilled into Day Four as well. “There’s always aggression inside both dressing rooms. Yesterday’s incident brought it to the surface, and it showed again today,” he said. “It fuels us. That intensity is part of sport—every athlete has it in some form.” What is India's highest successfull run chase in England? Check here With Lord’s buzzing and tempers flaring, the final day promises high-octane action, and Sundar knows the pressure will be immense—but so will the rewards.

“A win at Lord’s would be very special for the entire team—and I’m sure, for you all as well,” he added with a smile. England hoped for 250-plus, says Trescothick Meanwhile, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick revealed that the team’s plan was to set India a target well over 250, but they fell short after a strong start fizzled out. “We were aiming for 250-plus. In the first innings, it was tough to assess what would be a good score. But now we’ve got something to defend,” said Trescothick, who confirmed that off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is fit to bowl despite a finger issue.

Crowd support, seam conditions could shape the final hour Trescothick credited the buzzing atmosphere at Lord’s in the final half hour for giving the English players a boost. “That last half hour was fantastic. The crowd was behind us and gave the boys the lift they needed,” he said. “A lot tomorrow will depend on the first hour. If I knew who would win, I could relax a bit—but both teams are desperate.” He also hinted at the surface aiding the seamers, particularly with the variation in bounce and effectiveness of the wobble-seam delivery over the past four days.