ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Will Atkinson, Archer make it to England's Playing 11?

England will aim to take the lead in the five-match series when Ben Stokes’ men take the field against India in the third Test , starting July 10, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. To get the better of the Indian team—bolstered by the return of pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah —England may opt for changes in their bowling line-up.

There was some indication of England’s Playing XI for the third Test after Gus Atkinson was added to the squad on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old pacer returned to the England Test set-up after recovering from a right hamstring injury sustained during the victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in May.

While Jofra Archer was included in the squad before the second Test, he did not feature in the playing XI at Edgbaston. It was widely understood that the team management was reluctant to disturb the winning combination. However, after India piled up runs on a placid batting surface, England might consider bringing in either Archer or Atkinson for the third Test. Archer is likely to replace Chris Woakes in the Playing XI, and it would not be a surprise if the hosts opt for an all-pace attack at Lord’s, where the pitch looks as green as it gets.