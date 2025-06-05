Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: I'm always under pressure - Coach Gambhir ahead of England tour

ENG vs IND: I'm always under pressure - Coach Gambhir ahead of England tour

India's tour of England kicks off at Headingley on June 20, with further Tests scheduled across iconic venues including Lord's, Edgbaston, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

Team India PC
Team India PC
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
India's newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill fronted the media on Wednesday ahead of the high-profile five-match Test series against England, set to begin on June 20. During the pre-tour press conference, Gambhir fielded multiple questions, particularly regarding team selection and the omission of some notable names.
 
Gambhir on Karun Nair’s Return
 
Gambhir expressed confidence in the selection of Karun Nair, who earned a recall to the Indian Test squad after consistent domestic performances and a strong County stint in England. 
 
"It's just great for domestic cricket. All the youngsters will know its importance. If you keep doing well there, doors are never shut for you," Gambhir said.
 
He emphasized that Nair’s experience, especially in English conditions, would be valuable. "Always good to have the experience of Karun, he played County cricket there and he is in really good form. His experience will come in handy. More importantly, we won't judge someone by one or two Test matches. If someone has scored heaps of runs, he will be given a decent run."
 
Gambhir on Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion
 
The omission of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer raised eyebrows, but Gambhir offered a balanced view, acknowledging the challenges of squad size and form-based selection.
 
"Anyone can be called. We can only pick 18, the chairman of selectors has already spoken about it. For me it is always about being open to people who are in good form," he remarked. 
 
'I'm Always Under Pressure'
 
When asked if he felt added pressure stepping into the role of head coach after India's recent performances, Gambhir was candid.
 
"First of all, I am always under pressure. Regardless of whether I would've won the Champions Trophy or not. Because being the coach, you want the results. It does not change with winning or losing."
 
First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

