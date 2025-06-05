ENG vs IND: I'm always under pressure - Coach Gambhir ahead of England tour

India's newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill fronted the media on Wednesday ahead of the high-profile five-match Test series against England, set to begin on June 20. During the pre-tour press conference, Gambhir fielded multiple questions, particularly regarding team selection and the omission of some notable names.

Gambhir on Karun Nair’s Return

Gambhir expressed confidence in the selection of Karun Nair, who earned a recall to the Indian Test squad after consistent domestic performances and a strong County stint in England.

"It's just great for domestic cricket. All the youngsters will know its importance. If you keep doing well there, doors are never shut for you," Gambhir said.

He emphasized that Nair’s experience, especially in English conditions, would be valuable. "Always good to have the experience of Karun, he played County cricket there and he is in really good form. His experience will come in handy. More importantly, we won't judge someone by one or two Test matches. If someone has scored heaps of runs, he will be given a decent run."

Gambhir on Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion

The omission of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer raised eyebrows, but Gambhir offered a balanced view, acknowledging the challenges of squad size and form-based selection.