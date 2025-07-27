ENG vs IND: Jadeja, Sundar heroics help India force gritty draw in 4th Test

Team India have managed to fight out a draw in the 4th Test against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester as they take the series to the 5th and final Test in Kensington Oval now. The sereis remains 2-1 in the favour of England but with India having a chance to draw the series in the final attempt.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's gritty yet eventful 203-run partnership did the trick in the end for the visitors as England couldn't pick 8 wickets on the final day of the encounter to seal the series.

Brilliant effort put in again by both the sides who fought till the last hour and saw players picking up niggles along the way because of the demands of the Test match that tested the players both physically and mentally in the course of the 5 days.

England opting to bowl first The match started with English skipper Ben Stokes winning the fourth toss in a row in the series and opting to bowl first. However, to their surprise, India started the match in promising manner, adding 94 runs for the first wicket before KL Rahul (46) lost his wicket to Chris Woakes. Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), Sai Sudharsan (61) and Rishabh Pant (54) all hit brilliant half-centuries, followed by gusty cameos from Shardul Thakur (41) and Washington Sundar (27), which helped India post 358 runs on the board before being bundled out. Ben Stokes was England’s best bowler with a spell of 5 for 72 to his name.

England's dominance with the bat ALSO READ: Bizarre cricket moment! Stokes wants to end 4th Test in draw, IND declines In reply, England showcased pure dominance as their top three, Zak Crawley (84), Ben Duckett (94) and Ollie Pope (71), despite missing out on Test tons, put England in a commanding position before Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) ripped apart the Indian bowling line-up, as England finished their innings at 669 before losing all 10 wickets. The hosts took a huge lead of 311 in the first innings, putting India in danger of an innings defeat. Gill-Rahul paving the way for a draw

India’s start in the second innings was exactly the opposite of the first, as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, both on a duck, in the first over itself. But just when the game looked all but done for India, KL Rahul, along with skipper Shubman Gill, led one of the best fightbacks in Test cricket, adding 188 runs for the third wicket before Rahul was dismissed by Ben Stokes on 90. Skipper Gill went on to score his fourth Test hundred of the series but was then dismissed by Jofra Archer on 103, as India found themselves in a tough spot after a brilliant fightback. However, the two Indian all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar then took charge and stitched a century stand for the fifth wicket, to not only take India past the 311-run mark to avoid an innings defeat but also push the match further towards a draw.