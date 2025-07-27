ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 4th Test final day action for free?

As a new day dawns at Old Trafford in Manchester, the fourth Test between India and England heads into a tense and decisive final day, with both the outcome of the match and the series hanging in the balance. Indian captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are set to resume their crucial partnership, aiming to anchor the innings long enough to keep India’s hopes of salvaging a draw alive.

Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India face a daunting challenge after England posted a massive 669-run total in their first innings, led by a commanding century from Ben Stokes. India’s response began in disaster, slipping to 0/2 after a fiery opening spell from Chris Woakes. But Gill and Rahul mounted a gritty fightback, forging an unbeaten 174-run partnership that has brought India to 174/2 at stumps, still 137 runs adrift.

India's Path to a Draw Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here To escape with a draw, India must rely on both dogged batting and a bit of help from the Manchester weather. With Rahul on 87* and Gill on 78*, the duo must maintain their resolute approach against an English bowling unit eager for breakthroughs on a pitch starting to show uneven bounce. Time is India's ally: the longer they can occupy the crease, the narrower England's window for victory becomes. Rain delays—especially expected in the morning session, could further aid India's survival efforts. Every over survived brings India closer to securing a draw and keeping the series alive for the final Test at The Oval.

How to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 5 online: Live streaming and telecast information What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 4th Test match? The match will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. When will the ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 5 begin? The ENG vs IND 4th Test final day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST. Where to watch the live telecast in India? The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.