Home / Cricket / News / Bizarre cricket moment! Stokes wants to end 4th Test in draw, IND declines

Bizarre cricket moment! Stokes wants to end 4th Test in draw, IND declines

Stokes' handshake was swiftly rejected by the Indian duo, who seem intent on reaching their individual milestones, with Jadeja on the brink of a century and Sundar steadily closing in on his.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

The final session of Day 5 of the 4th Test between England and India saw something peculiar with England skipper Ben Stokes wanting to shake hands and call the tie off for a draw before end of day's play and India refusing to do so.  In an unexpected turn of events, England captain Stokes approached both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, offering to shake hands and settle for a draw, likely to conserve energy for the upcoming Test.    However, his gesture was swiftly rejected by the Indian duo, who seem intent on reaching their individual milestones, with Jadeja on the brink of a century and Sundar steadily closing in on his.  Stokes, visibly bemused, shook his head as the proposal for a draw was turned down. While the England captain is no doubt mindful of the grueling schedule ahead, with the next Test scheduled in just three days, Jadeja and Sundar's focus on personal achievement and contributing to India's total was clear. In the midst of this unusual moment, drinks were called for, adding a brief pause to the tension-filled day. It was a clash of priorities, milestones versus strategic thinking.  According to the rule, teams can shake hands and call it a draw within the the last hour of the Test match if the conditions are leading to a stalemate. However, in this case India wanted to let their batters complete their well-deserved milestone first and then walk off the ground.

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

