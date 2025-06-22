IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at Headingley?

India enjoyed a mixed outing on Day 2 of the first Test vs England at Headingley, Leeds, as despite three of their batters scoring centuries in the first innings, their bowlers looked a little off colour as English batters made the game hang in balance by the end of the day’s play. Except Bumrah, who took three wickets, no other bowlers looked impressive enough, and dropped chances didn’t help their case either as England finished the day with the scoreboard reading 209 for 3, trailing by 262 runs in the first innings. India were going strong during the start of Day 2 before clouds surrounded the sky and England triggered their late collapse.
Now, with Day 3 of the match also expecting overcast weather, can India make the most of it? And what exactly does the weather report of Leeds suggest for Sunday? Take a look.
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Leeds weather report for 22 June
According to the latest weather reports from AccuWeather.com for Leeds, United Kingdom, the day will begin with a partly cloudy morning, with little to no chance of rain until 11 AM. There is a 20 percent chance of rain from 11 AM to 4 PM.
The forecast further predicts heavy rainfall with thunderstorms starting around 5 PM, continuing into the night. With humidity hovering around 74% and wind speeds near 26 kph, fans should brace for significant rain interruptions on the third day of play.
Bowlers to get help on Day 3
As seen on Day 2, if rain doesn’t come down and the clouds remain covered, the bowlers will get extra movement, which will help them get quick wickets, as England did to bundle the Indian side out by getting 7 wickets for just 41 runs. India will fancy their chance of removing the rest of the English batters early on Day 3 to put themselves ahead in the match before the final innings begins.