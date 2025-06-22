Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at Headingley?

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at Headingley?

India were going strong at the start of Day 2 before clouds surrounded the sky and England triggered their late collapse

Headingley, Leeds

Headingley, Leeds (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India enjoyed a mixed outing on Day 2 of the first Test vs England at Headingley, Leeds, as despite three of their batters scoring centuries in the first innings, their bowlers looked a little off colour as English batters made the game hang in balance by the end of the day’s play. Except Bumrah, who took three wickets, no other bowlers looked impressive enough, and dropped chances didn’t help their case either as England finished the day with the scoreboard reading 209 for 3, trailing by 262 runs in the first innings. India were going strong during the start of Day 2 before clouds surrounded the sky and England triggered their late collapse. 
 
 
Now, with Day 3 of the match also expecting overcast weather, can India make the most of it? And what exactly does the weather report of Leeds suggest for Sunday? Take a look. 

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Leeds weather report for 22 June

According to the latest weather reports from AccuWeather.com for Leeds, United Kingdom, the day will begin with a partly cloudy morning, with little to no chance of rain until 11 AM. There is a 20 percent chance of rain from 11 AM to 4 PM.
 
The forecast further predicts heavy rainfall with thunderstorms starting around 5 PM, continuing into the night. With humidity hovering around 74% and wind speeds near 26 kph, fans should brace for significant rain interruptions on the third day of play.

Bowlers to get help on Day 3

As seen on Day 2, if rain doesn’t come down and the clouds remain covered, the bowlers will get extra movement, which will help them get quick wickets, as England did to bundle the Indian side out by getting 7 wickets for just 41 runs. India will fancy their chance of removing the rest of the English batters early on Day 3 to put themselves ahead in the match before the final innings begins.

More From This Section

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Playing 11

MLC 2025: New York vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Karun Nair, India, England, Chennai, Triple ton

ENG vs IND: Karun Nair's return to Tests after 8 years ends in heartbreak

Rishabh Pant century

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record of most Test centuries

ENG vs IND 1st Test

IND vs ENG session timings today: When will Lunch, tea break take place?

ENG vs IND

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 2 action for free?

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon