Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Vaughan slams Ben Stokes for Headingley toss decision

ENG vs IND: Vaughan slams Ben Stokes for Headingley toss decision

Vaughan pointed out the relative inexperience in England's bowling unit and suggested that captain Ben Stokes went with instinct over logic.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed shock over England’s choice to bowl first on a dry Headingley pitch, a decision that backfired as India posted a dominant 359 for 3 by the end of Day 1 in the first Test.  Vaughan criticises Stokes' toss decision
 
Speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special, Vaughan criticized the move, citing the hot and dry conditions that offered little help to bowlers and emphasized that England’s current strength lies more in their batting than bowling.
 
“I’m old school,” Vaughan remarked. “When the sun’s out and the pitch is dry at Leeds, you bat first. That’s the traditional call.”
 
Vaughan pointed out the relative inexperience in England’s bowling unit and suggested that captain Ben Stokes went with instinct over logic. 
 
“Ben clearly went with a gut feeling. It’s worked for him in the past, but you have to assess conditions in the moment, not based on what’s worked historically,” he added.  Vaughan dismissing recent results at Headingley
 
While the recent trend at Headingley shows that teams fielding first have won the last six Tests, Vaughan believes such stats shouldn’t override current match conditions.
 
India made the most of England’s miscalculation, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a fluent 101 and captain Shubman Gill leading from the front, remaining unbeaten on 127 and putting India in firm control.
 
Vaughan noted that it would be premature to fully judge the pitch until India’s Jasprit Bumrah bowls on it, acknowledging the fast bowler’s ability to create breakthroughs even on less responsive surfaces.
 
“Ben will still stay upbeat, no doubt. He’ll come back looking for seven wickets on Day 2,” Vaughan concluded.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND: Jaiswal shines in England, hits 5th Test century for India

Why India awarded five penalty runs? What is obstructing the field rule?

MLC 2025: Texas vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Who tops the run charts in the India vs England Test series since 1932?

Debut to Forget: Sudharsan joins unwanted list after getting out for a duck

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story