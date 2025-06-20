Home / Cricket / News / Debut to Forget: Sudharsan joins unwanted list after getting out for a duck

Debut to Forget: Sudharsan joins unwanted list after getting out for a duck

With this, Sudharsan joins a rare and unfortunate group of Indian batters who were dismissed for a duck in their debut Test innings, all while batting in the top six.

Sai Sudharshan
Sai Sudharshan
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sai Sudharsan was handed his maiden Test cap by Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the opening day of the first Test against England at Headingley. However, his debut turned out to be one he'd quickly like to move past. Facing just four deliveries, Sudharsan was dismissed without scoring, caught down the leg side on the final ball before the lunch break.
 
The dismissal was a stark contrast to his outstanding form in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he amassed 759 runs for the Gujarat Titans. Expectations were high for the young left-hander to carry that momentum into red-ball cricket, but he couldn’t make an impact in his first international outing.
 
With this, Sudharsan joins a rare and unfortunate group of Indian batters who were dismissed for a duck in their debut Test innings, all while batting in the top six. 
 
Indian batters dismissed for a duck in their first Test innings (Top 6):
Player Opponent Venue Year
GR Viswanath Australia Kanpur 1969
Kris Srikkanth England Mumbai 1981
Devang Gandhi New Zealand Mohali 1999
Vijay Bharadwaj New Zealand Mohali 1999
Sai Sudharsan England Leeds 2025
  Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  A shared 1st session in Headingley
 
Opting to bowl first didn’t work out well for Stokes, as the opening session saw both Indian openers regularly finding the boundary while also showing good discipline in leaving deliveries outside off stump. The pair looked comfortable at the crease, putting together a solid 50-run stand.
 
Stokes brought himself into the attack and delivered a few testing balls, nearly dismissing KL Rahul with a wide delivery outside off. However, it was Brydon Carse who finally provided the breakthrough for England, removing KL Rahul with a catch in the slips by Joe Root just before the lunch interval.
 
Debutant Sai Sudharsan came in at number three but couldn’t make an impact, falling for a duck after edging a delivery from Stokes down the leg side, making it 92/2 at lunch.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sudharsan 1st Indian player in 38 years to debut with sub-40 FC average

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Leeds pitch report, highest score, Headingley stats

England vs India 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming, telecast

ENG vs IND 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

ENG vs IND: England pick Pope; Woakes back at No. 8 for Headingley Test

Topics :England cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story