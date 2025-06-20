Debut to Forget: Sudharsan joins unwanted list after getting out for a duck

Sai Sudharsan was handed his maiden Test cap by Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the opening day of the first Test against England at Headingley. However, his debut turned out to be one he'd quickly like to move past. Facing just four deliveries, Sudharsan was dismissed without scoring, caught down the leg side on the final ball before the lunch break.

The dismissal was a stark contrast to his outstanding form in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he amassed 759 runs for the Gujarat Titans. Expectations were high for the young left-hander to carry that momentum into red-ball cricket, but he couldn’t make an impact in his first international outing.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Abhimanyu Easwaran overlooked, fans blame IPL favouritism With this, Sudharsan joins a rare and unfortunate group of Indian batters who were dismissed for a duck in their debut Test innings, all while batting in the top six. Indian batters dismissed for a duck in their first Test innings (Top 6): Player Opponent Venue Year GR Viswanath Australia Kanpur 1969 Kris Srikkanth England Mumbai 1981 Devang Gandhi New Zealand Mohali 1999 Vijay Bharadwaj New Zealand Mohali 1999 Sai Sudharsan England Leeds 2025 Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here A shared 1st session in Headingley