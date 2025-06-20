Who tops the run charts in the India vs England Test series since 1932?

The eagerly awaited Test series between India and England has begun in Leeds, marking the start of a five-match battle. Team India, now led by newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, is eyeing a historic achievement, their first Test series win on English soil since 2007.

The series carries added significance as it ushers in a new era for Indian cricket following the retirement of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With a young core and fresh leadership, India will be looking to overcome past challenges in England and make a strong statement early in the World Test Championship cycle.

Most runs in India vs England Tests Most runs in India vs England Test series Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s JE Root (ENG) 2012–2024 30 55 6 2846 218 58.08 5171 55.03 10 11 1 306 8 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1990–2012 32 53 4 2535 193 51.73 4855 52.21 7 13 – 357 8 SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971–1986 38 67 2 2483 221 38.2 6245 39.75 4 16 3 263 6 AN Cook (ENG) 2006–2018 30 54 3 2431 294 47.66 5374 45.23 7 9 1 283 3 V Kohli (IND) 2012–2022 28 50 3 1991 235 42.36 3824 52.06 5 9 6 235 2 R Dravid (IND) 1996–2011 21 37 5 1950 217 60.93 4715 41.35 7 8 1 253 0 GR Viswanath (IND) 1971–1982 30 54 4 1880 222 37.6 4544 41.37 4 12 3 213 1 CA Pujara (IND) 2012–2022 27 49 4 1778 206* 39.51 4090 43.47 5 7 3 225 2 GA Gooch (ENG) 1979–1993 19 33 2 1725 333 55.64 3221 53.55 5 8 1 209 10 DB Vengsarkar (IND) 1977–1990 26 43 6 1589 157 42.94 KP Pietersen (ENG) 2006-2012 16 28 1 1581 202* 58.55 2573 61.44 6 6 1 204 12 DI Gower (ENG) 1979-1990 24 37 6 1391 200* 44.87 2813 49.44 2 6 3 155 3 KF Barrington (ENG) 1959-1967 14 21 3 1355 172 75.27 706 45.89 3 9 - 125 8 N Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1993 27 39 6 1355 116 41.06 1589 85.27 2 8 4 179 21 IR Bell (ENG) 2006-2014 20 35 3 1343 235 41.96 2416 55.58 4 4 3 176 8 M Azharuddin (IND) 1984-1996 15 24 2 1278 182 58.09 2235 57.18 6 3 1 155 2 JM Bairstow (ENG) 2012-2024 23 42 2 1261 114* 31.52 2098 60.1 2 6 8 150 15 IT Botham (ENG) 1979-1982 14 17 - 1201 208 70.64 1662 72.26 5 5 1 117 24 VL Manjrekar (IND) 1951-1964 17 29 2 1181 189* 43.74 - - 3 5 4 107 0 MS Dhoni (IND) 2006-2014 21 37 2 1157 99 33.05 2250 51.42 - 12 5 145 12 MW Gatting (ENG) 1981-1993 16 27 6 1155 207 55 2275 50.76 3 3 3 141 7 RG Sharma (IND) 2014-2024 14 26 2 1147 161 47.79 2173 52.78 4 4 - 136 16 FM Engineer (IND) 1961-1974 18 33 3 1113 121 37.1 1734 56.4 1 8 2 137 0 R Ashwin (IND) 2012-2024 24 38 5 1086 106 32.9 1974 55.01 1 6 2 132 8 G Boycott (ENG) 1967-1982 13 22 3 1084 246* 57.05 2688 40.32 4 2 - 103 1

Most runs for India vs England in Tests Most runs for India vs England in Tests Players Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 0 SR Tendulkar 1990-2012 32 53 4 2535 193 51.73 7 13 0 SM Gavaskar 1971-1986 38 67 2 2483 221 38.2 4 16 3 V Kohli 2012-2022 28 50 3 1991 235 42.36 5 9 6 R Dravid 1996-2011 21 37 5 1950 217 60.93 7 8 1 GR Viswanath 1971-1982 30 54 4 1880 222 37.6 4 12 3 CA Pujara 2012-2022 27 49 4 1778 206* 39.51 5 7 3 DB Vengsarkar 1977-1990 26 43 6 1589 157 42.94 5 6 3 N Kapil Dev 1979-1993 27 39 6 1355 116 41.06 2 8 4

1. Sachin Tendulkar The legendary Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of Indian batters with the most Test runs against England. In 32 matches, he amassed 2535 runs at an average of 51.73, including seven centuries. His first hundred against England came as a teenager in 1990, marking the start of a remarkable run-scoring journey that included many scores in the nineties. 2. Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar, the first player to breach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, scored 2483 runs in 38 matches against England. Averaging 38.20, his standout performance was a magnificent 221 during the 1979 tour, nearly pulling off a famous win for India.

3. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli has scored 1991 runs in 28 Tests against England, averaging 42.36. While he endured a tough phase during the 2014 England tour, he bounced back with nearly 600 runs in the 2018 series. His best knock remains a double century (235) during the home series in 2016. 4. Rahul Dravid One of India’s most dependable batters, Rahul Dravid scored 1950 runs in 21 Tests against England at a superb average of 60.93. His gritty 95 on debut in 1996 and a stellar 2011 series stand out. Dravid also captained India to a historic series win in England in 2007.

5. Gundappa Viswanath Known for his elegant stroke play, Viswanath made 1880 runs in 30 Tests against England at an average of 37.60, including four centuries and 12 fifties. He was a key figure in India's batting line-up during the 1970s, often supported by Gavaskar and Vengsarkar Most runs in ENG vs IND Tests played on English soil The India–England Test rivalry has seen numerous batting greats shine both in England and India. Joe Root leads the overall chart for most runs in England-based Tests between the two nations, amassing 1574 runs at an average of 74.95, followed closely by Sachin Tendulkar with 1575 runs in Indian colours at 54.31. Rahul Dravid and Graham Gooch also feature prominently with over 1100 runs each. Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli, two modern Indian icons, make the list with consistent performances across eras. Most runs in ENG vs IND Tests played on Indian soil In India, Sunil Gavaskar tops the run chart with 1331 runs, while Root continues his dominance as the highest-scoring English batter on Indian soil with 1272 runs. Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen, and Michael Vaughan were also major contributors for England in Indian conditions. Indian stalwarts like GR Viswanath, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Sachin Tendulkar all crossed the 900-run mark in home Tests against England, showcasing India's batting strength.