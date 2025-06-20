Why India awarded five penalty runs? What is obstructing the field rule?

- If a live ball hits a helmet that’s placed legally (as described above), the ball becomes dead immediately. Then:
- If it was a no ball or a wide, the umpire will signal that as usual.
- The batting team will also be awarded 5 penalty runs.
India got off to a strong start, putting up a 91-run opening stand before KL Rahul was dismissed for 42 by Brydon Carse and debutant Sai Sudharsan fell for a duck to Ben Stokes just before lunch. The visitors headed into the break at 92 for 2.
The second session, however, belonged entirely to India. Yashasvi Jaiswal (unbeaten on 100) and captain Shubman Gill (not out on 58) stitched together a dominant partnership, adding 123 runs without losing a wicket and placing India in a commanding position early in the Test.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app