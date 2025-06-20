MLC 2025: Texas vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season is heating up, and Match 10 promises to be its most anticipated contest yet. On June 21, two unbeaten sides — Texas Super Kings (TSK) and San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) — lock horns in a top-of-the-table showdown that could shape the tournament’s early narrative.

San Francisco have been the most entertaining side so far, lighting up the competition with monstrous totals of 269 and 219 in their first two games. Finn Allen and Jake Fraser-McGurk have turned heads with their power-hitting, while Xavier Bartlett showed their lower-order grit with a nervy finish against MI New York, proving SFU are more than just top-order flair.

Texas, on the other hand, have built their unbeaten run on clinical bowling. After a narrow win against MINY, sealed by Daryl Mitchell's nerves of steel and two last-over run-outs, they decimated Seattle Orcas by 93 runs — bowling them out for just 60. Nandre Burger, Noor Ahmad, and Zia-ul-Haq have been relentless with the ball. It's SFU's explosive batting against TSK's disciplined bowling — a clash of styles with early MLC supremacy on the line. MLC 2025: Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11 (Probables)

Texas Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Devon Conway (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Ranjane, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11 (Probables): Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Cooper Connolly, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson (c), Juanoy Drysdale, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns head-to-head in MLC Total matches played: 3

Texas Super Kings won: 2

San Francisco Unicorns won: 1

No Result: 0 Squads of Both Teams Texas Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Marcus Stoinis, Calvin Savage, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger, Adam Milne, Smit Patel, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Mohsin, Donovan Ferreira, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan

San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Cooper Connolly, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Carmi le Roux, Liam Plunkett, Hammad Azam, Karima Gore, Brody Couch, Callum Stow, Achilles Browne, Romario Shepherd, Matt Renshaw MLC 2025 Match on June 21: Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details Which teams will clash on June 21 (Saturday) in MLC 2025? Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns will face off in MLC 2025 on June 21 (Saturday). What is the venue of the Texas vs San Francisco MLC 2025 match?

The match between Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA. When will the live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 AM IST on June 21. What time will the match between Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 begin? The match between Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will begin at 5:30 AM IST on June 21.