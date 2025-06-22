ENG vs IND: Why India and England players wore black armbands today?

India and England players wore black armbands to pay their respect to former fast bowler David Lawrence, who passed away on Sunday. He was 61.
Lawrence, who was affectionately known as Syd', played five Tests (18 wickets) and a lone ODI (4 wickets) for England between 1988 and 1992.
Lawrence, the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England, was battling motor neurone disease (MND) since last year.
Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to former England Cricketer, David 'Syd' Lawrence, who has sadly passed away. There was a moment's applause before the start of play on Day 3, the BCCI said in a statement.
Lawrence was diagnosed with the disease in 2024, a degenerative condition that affects the brain and nerves, leading to muscle wastage and there is no known cure to it.
He had also authored a book Syd's Voice' to create awareness about MND and was involved in charity to raise funds for other patients.
A Gloucestershire legend, Lawrence amassed 515 wickets from 185 First-Class matches and 155 wickets from 113 List A games.
A promising bowler with extreme pace of his time, Lawrence's international career ended when he suffered a serious kneecap injury while bowling against New Zealand at Wellington in 1992.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
