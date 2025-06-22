ENG vs IND: Why India and England players wore black armbands today?

India and England players wore black armbands to pay their respect to former fast bowler David Lawrence, who passed away on Sunday. He was 61.

Lawrence, who was affectionately known as Syd', played five Tests (18 wickets) and a lone ODI (4 wickets) for England between 1988 and 1992.

Lawrence, the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England, was battling motor neurone disease (MND) since last year.

Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to former England Cricketer, David 'Syd' Lawrence, who has sadly passed away. There was a moment's applause before the start of play on Day 3, the BCCI said in a statement.