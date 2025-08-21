Venkatesh Prasad enters KSCA 2025 race, vows sweeping reforms if elected
Venkatesh Prasad also served as Karnataka State Cricket Association vice-president from 2013 to 2016Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has formally entered the race for the 2025 Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) presidency, promising sweeping reforms if elected.
Prasad, who served as KSCA vice-president from 2013 to 2016, unveiled his vision at a press event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, alongside his panel members. His agenda includes restoring M Chinnaswamy Stadium’s image, addressing governance and safety lapses, and securing the return of international cricket to the iconic venue.
The announcement comes as KSCA grapples with administrative turmoil, safety concerns, and the risk of losing major international fixtures.
What's the latest?
Prasad announced his candidature flanked by Shantha Rangaswamy, the trailblazing former India women’s captain, and Vinay Mruthyunjaya, an ex-office bearer of KSCA and a BCCI finance committee member. Together, the trio promised to rebuild the credibility of the association after crises, including the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and led to restrictions on hosting matches.
When are the elections?
The KSCA elections are scheduled for later in 2025, between late September and November, under scrutiny from both the BCCI and state authorities. With Prasad’s formal entry, the polls are shaping into a high-stakes contest for Karnataka cricket’s future.
Who are other contenders for the post?
Prasad will contest alongside Rangaswamy and Mruthyunjaya as part of his leadership panel. The group has pitched itself as a reformist bloc seeking transparency, accountability, and improved governance at KSCA.
Venkatesh Prasad’s last tenure in KSCA
During his stint as vice-president (2013–2016), Prasad worked on cricket development programmes and infrastructure initiatives but did not helm the presidency.
Restoring the glory of Chinnaswamy
If elected, Prasad said his top priority would be to restore credibility and bring back international cricket to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has faced restrictions and loss of hosting rights. He committed to implementing the Justice Michael D’Cunha committee’s safety recommendations and conducting regular audits to avoid tragedies like the recent stampede.
Infrastructure push
Prasad also proposed modernising infrastructure, with plans to expand seating capacity from 35,000 to around 50,000 while tackling the challenges of refurbishing a 50-year-old venue. Beyond facilities, he envisions a Lord’s-inspired cricket museum featuring interactive exhibits and virtual reality experiences to showcase Karnataka and India’s cricketing heritage.
Transparency in governance
Prasad emphasised that his leadership would prioritise fair governance and accountability, with structured decision-making and ethical administration.
The bigger picture
The elections come at a turbulent time for Karnataka cricket. With the Women’s World Cup matches under threat of being shifted away from Bengaluru due to safety non-compliance, KSCA stands at a credibility cliff. Prasad’s candidature signals a reformist push, but whether members accept his vision will shape the state’s cricket trajectory for the next decade.
