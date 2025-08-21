Venkatesh Prasad enters KSCA 2025 race, vows sweeping reforms if elected

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has formally entered the race for the 2025 Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) presidency, promising sweeping reforms if elected.

Prasad, who served as KSCA vice-president from 2013 to 2016, unveiled his vision at a press event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, alongside his panel members. His agenda includes restoring M Chinnaswamy Stadium’s image, addressing governance and safety lapses, and securing the return of international cricket to the iconic venue.

ALSO READ: Ajit Agarkar to remain India's chief selector till 2026, confirms BCCI The announcement comes as KSCA grapples with administrative turmoil, safety concerns, and the risk of losing major international fixtures.

What's the latest? Prasad announced his candidature flanked by Shantha Rangaswamy, the trailblazing former India women’s captain, and Vinay Mruthyunjaya, an ex-office bearer of KSCA and a BCCI finance committee member. Together, the trio promised to rebuild the credibility of the association after crises, including the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and led to restrictions on hosting matches. When are the elections? The KSCA elections are scheduled for later in 2025, between late September and November, under scrutiny from both the BCCI and state authorities. With Prasad’s formal entry, the polls are shaping into a high-stakes contest for Karnataka cricket’s future.

Who are other contenders for the post? Prasad will contest alongside Rangaswamy and Mruthyunjaya as part of his leadership panel. The group has pitched itself as a reformist bloc seeking transparency, accountability, and improved governance at KSCA. Venkatesh Prasad’s last tenure in KSCA During his stint as vice-president (2013–2016), Prasad worked on cricket development programmes and infrastructure initiatives but did not helm the presidency. Restoring the glory of Chinnaswamy If elected, Prasad said his top priority would be to restore credibility and bring back international cricket to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has faced restrictions and loss of hosting rights. He committed to implementing the Justice Michael D’Cunha committee’s safety recommendations and conducting regular audits to avoid tragedies like the recent stampede.