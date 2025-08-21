Home / Cricket / News / Rahane resigns Mumbai captaincy just before new Ranji Trophy 2025 campaign

Rahane resigns Mumbai captaincy just before new Ranji Trophy 2025 campaign

The 37-year-old, who has amassed 14000 runs in 201 first-class matches, however, will continue to play as a batter in the team

Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata: Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring a century on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match between Haryana and Mumbai at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday stepped down from his position as Mumbai captain ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, saying it is the right time to groom a new leader.

The 37-year-old, who has amassed 14000 runs in 201 first-class matches, however, will continue to play as a batter in the team. The Ranji season begins on October 15 and Mumbai will be up against Jammu and Kashmir in their opening game.

"Captaining and winning the championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour," Rahane wrote on his 'X' account.

"With the new domestic season ahead, I believe it is the right time to groom a new leader, and hence, I have decided not to continue in the captaincy role.

"I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player, and will continue my journey with MCA to help us win more trophies, looking forward to the season," he added.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy title in the 202324 season with a victory over Vidarbha in the final.

He also guided the team to triumph in the Irani Cup 202425, overcoming the Rest of India (ROI) side.

Before these red-ball achievements, he led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 202223, cementing his reputation as one of the finest captains in Indian domestic cricket.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Ajit Agarkar to remain India's chief selector till 2026, confirms BCCI

What is the Bronco Test proposed by BCCI to improve players' fitness level?

ICC reinstates Rohit and Virat in ODI rankings; admits technical glitch

Rohit, Virat spark retirement rumours as ICC removes them from ODI rankings

Topics :Cricket NewsAjinkya RahaneRanji TrophyDomestic cricket

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story