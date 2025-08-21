Jinxed? Dream11 joins list of BCCI team sponsors to face legal troubles

ALSO READ: Ajit Agarkar to remain India's chief selector till 2026, confirms BCCI There is no bigger name than BCCI in cricket fraternity as of now, given the popularity of cricket in India. Every company wants to have some type of partnership with BCCI as it can prove to be the best way to put their names in the widespread market. However, the biggest partnership position that anyone can hold with BCCI is being the team sponsor, which means every match the team plays, players will wear the jersey with the team sponsor's name on it, putting the company in the best possible advertising position.

However, as good as this deal sounds, the history behind it has been somewhat cursed in the 21st century, as all of India’s team sponsors since 2001 have found themselves in some sort of legal or financial dispute after partnering with the BCCI. The latest addition to this list is Dream11, which became India’s team sponsor in 2023 and is currently finding itself in a precarious situation after the Indian government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 on August 21, putting a blanket ban on all real-money gaming apps. How the new bill impacts Dream11 According to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, any app or game that involves real-time money — i.e. spending money in order to earn more money in real time — shall be banned completely, irrespective of being a luck-based or skill-based game. Dream11 comes under the skill-based section where consumers make their fantasy team and put money on it with hopes of earning more if the players perform well. This means, given the nature of the current services provided by Dream11, the new Bill will put a permanent ban on the app.

When will the ban be enacted The new gaming Bill has passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and now only needs the President’s nod for the Bill to become an Act, after which all real-money gaming apps including Dream11 will be immediately banned from running their operations. BCCI jinx continues With Dream11 now facing legal trouble, they are part of an unwanted list of BCCI team sponsors to find themselves in some sort of operational trouble following their partnership with the Indian cricket team. But what does the complete list look like? Take a look. Sahara: 2001 to 2013 For over a decade, Sahara’s logo was synonymous with the Indian cricket jersey, from the heartbreak of the 2003 World Cup final to the glory of 2011. Despite the massive visibility, Sahara’s financial empire crumbled. After raising about ₹24,000 crore from 30 million investors, the group faced SEBI action for regulatory violations. The Supreme Court ordered deposits, but non-compliance led to Subrata Roy’s arrest in 2014. Even after his death in 2023, efforts to recover funds for investors continue.

Star India: 2014 to 2017 Star India replaced Sahara, coinciding with the rise of modern icons like Kohli and Rohit. The brand’s presence on the jersey symbolised a new cricketing era, but business fortunes soured. Walt Disney-owned Star faced scrutiny for abuse of market dominance, prompting a Competition Commission probe. Meanwhile, Hotstar’s struggles forced a merger with Jio, leaving the once-dominant broadcaster weakened. Oppo (2017 to 2020) Oppo signed a massive ₹1,079 crore deal but exited early due to poor returns. Legal battles over patent disputes with Nokia and InterDigital further dented its standing. Byju’s stepped in, honouring Oppo’s financial terms, but soon spiralled into its own troubles. By 2023, the BCCI had moved NCLT over a ₹158 crore default, adding to the edtech giant’s mounting financial woes.

Byju’s (2020 to 2022) Initially hailed as the saviour of BCCI’s sponsorship deal, Byju’s soon became another cautionary tale. Payment defaults, insolvency petitions, and regulatory scrutiny left the once-celebrated edtech unicorn fighting for survival, despite a temporary truce with the cricket board in court. Dream11 (2023 to Present) Dream11, the current jersey sponsor until 2026, faces its own share of uncertainty. With the BCCI wary of links to betting and real-money gaming, Dream11’s legality has been under review. The company was also hit with tax demands over alleged GST evasion of ₹1,200 crore earlier. Though one notice was withdrawn, fresh scrutiny from GST authorities is expected, leaving its sponsorship future in question.