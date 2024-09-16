Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

England draw T20I series with Australia after Old Trafford washout

The forecast never looked likely to allow for any meaningful play to take place in the third T20I and the umpires finally called the abandonment at 4:20 p.m. local time

AP
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 9:00 AM IST
England's T20I series decider against Australia was washed out Sunday without a ball being bowled at Old Trafford.

The series finished tied 1-1.

The forecast never looked likely to allow for any meaningful play to take place in the third T20I and the umpires finally called the abandonment at 4:20 p.m. local time, almost two hours after the scheduled start.

Australia won the series opener by 28 runs at Southampton before England leveled the series with a three-wicket win at Cardiff.

The first of five one-day internationals between the teams starts Thursday at Trent Bridge. Harry Brook, a 25-year-old batter, is set to captain England for the first time in the series after Jos Buttler's persistent calf injury saw him ruled out.


Topics :England vs AustraliaEngland cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

