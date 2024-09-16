England draw T20I series with Australia after Old Trafford washout

England's T20I series decider against Australia was washed out Sunday without a ball being bowled at Old Trafford.

The series finished tied 1-1.

The forecast never looked likely to allow for any meaningful play to take place in the third T20I and the umpires finally called the abandonment at 4:20 p.m. local time, almost two hours after the scheduled start.

Australia won the series opener by 28 runs at Southampton before England leveled the series with a three-wicket win at Cardiff.

The first of five one-day internationals between the teams starts Thursday at Trent Bridge. Harry Brook, a 25-year-old batter, is set to captain England for the first time in the series after Jos Buttler's persistent calf injury saw him ruled out.