David Warner is struggling big-time in Test cricket. Even after his coming out and declining all rumours of retirement, Glenn McGrath believes that the time is up for the Aussie opener. Former Australia bowler feels that until and unless Warner scores big in the second innings of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval in London, this might be the left-handed batter’s last game in Australian Baggy Greens.

"There's a bit of pressure on Dave Warner. He looked ok, but then, got out again. To be honest, unfortunately, he’s coming towards the end of his career," McGrath was quoted as saying to SENQ Breakfast.

Warner, 36, has already said that he would call it quits in the longest format after the Sydney Test during Pakistan’s tour of Australia 2023-24. However, McGrath feels that the New South Wales batter might not get that chance.

“I know he came out the other day and said he wanted to play it to the end of next summer. But I think the pressure is on him. The vultures are circling. Unless he comes out in the second dig and produces a big score, I think he might struggle," said the 53-year-old bowler nicknamed Pigeon.

Pointing out how Warner missed out on several starts, Mcgrath said, "He's got a lot of starts this series and then just gets out. The timing is not quite there. He had that big innings back in Australia on Boxing Day (vs South Africa) where he got the 200, but there hasn't been a sort of real big score before or after that for quite some time.”

Warner, who has 8427 runs to his name in 109 Tests, could score only 24 in Australia’s first innings at the Oval. He has so far scored only 225 runs in nine innings in Ashes 2023 at a poor average of 25. His only fifty (66) came in the first innings of the second Test at Lord’s.

McGrath pressed on this lack of form of Warner in his concluding remarks saying, "He's probably feeling the pressure, he still talks it up and says he's going fine and this and that, but he's got to put the runs on the board, unfortunately.”