ENG vs IND: Indian batters crumble early as England get mammoth lead

The opening session on Day 4 of the 4th Test between England and India saw Indian batters crumble under scorecard pressure with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharshan dismissed in the first 5 balls of the innings courtesy of a double-wicket maiden by Chris Woakes just before lunch. England made India's scoreboard look like a football score as things get even tougher for the visitors now who look to cut out a 311-run lead on the day with only 8 wickets in hand. Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul continue to bat for India as they look to stabilise the innings and then think about anything else in the middle. India go back inside at lunch with the score at 1/2.

Stokes' ton helps England post 669 in 1st innings It seems like it has been a lot of time since the ruthless Three Lions went past the 600-run mark under an overcast Manchester weather, courtesy of Ben Stokes 14th Test hundred. The hosts ended up with a 311-run lead on the day as they were bowled out at a mammoth 669 runs in the 1st session This marks the first time in eleven years that India has conceded more than 600 runs in a Test innings. The last instance came back in 2014 against New Zealand in Wellington.

Brendon McCullum's triple hundred, paired with centuries by BJ Watling (124) and Jimmy Neesham (137*), had handed India a massive blow then, as New Zealand declared their innings at 680/8. On Day 4, England looked in no mood to take things slow. Despite losing a wicket early in the session, with Liam Dawson getting cleaned up, it was skipper Ben Stokes who shifted gears after reaching his century, propelling England past the 600-run mark. ALSO READ: Stokes scripts history: 1st England captain to register unique Test record The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar found no luck in the middle, with Stokes going after the bowling right before drinks. His big hits were met with roaring applause from the spirited England fans at Old Trafford.

Stokes was leading from the front, playing a true captain’s knock, and in the process, became the first English captain to register both a five-wicket haul and a Test century in the same match. Jadeja was brought into the attack after drinks in the hope of a breakthrough spell, but the pitch offered little turn, turning the conditions further in favour of the batters. Stokes continued with intent, eager to extend England’s lead. He was committed to preserving his wicket while also finding boundaries, helping his side reach 650 inside 155 overs. When the lead crossed the 300-run mark, Stokes launched a massive six before eventually falling for 141.