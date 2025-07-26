ENG vs IND: Indian batters crumble early as England get mammoth lead

|England 1st Innings scorecard
|669-10 (157.1 ov) CRR:4.26
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c KL Rahul b R Jadeja
|84
|113
|13
|1
|74.34
|Ben Duckett
|c (sub D Jurel) b A Kamboj
|94
|100
|13
|0
|94
|Ollie Pope
|c KL Rahul b W Sundar
|71
|128
|7
|0
|55.47
|Joe Root
|st (sub D Jurel) b R Jadeja
|150
|248
|14
|0
|60.48
|Harry Brook
|st (sub D Jurel) b W Sundar
|3
|12
|0
|0
|25
|Ben Stokes (C)
|c S Sudharsan b R Jadeja
|141
|198
|11
|3
|71.21
|Jamie Smith (WK)
|c (sub D Jurel) b J Bumrah
|9
|19
|1
|0
|47.37
|Liam Dawson
|b J Bumrah
|26
|65
|3
|0
|40
|Chris Woakes
|b M Siraj
|4
|17
|0
|0
|23.53
|Brydon Carse
|c M Siraj b R Jadeja
|47
|54
|3
|2
|87.04
|Jofra Archer
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|38 (b 8, Ib 15, w 1, nb 14, p 0)
|Total
|669 (10 wkts, 157.1 Ov)
|Fall of Wickets
|166-1(Zak Crawley 31.6),197-2(Ben Duckett 38.1),341-3(Ollie Pope 76.1),349-4(Harry Brook 80.1),499-5(Joe Root 119.2),515-6(Jamie Smith 124.1),528-7(Chris Woakes 129.1),563-8(Liam Dawson 139.3),658-9(Ben Stokes 155.3),669-10(Brydon Carse 157.1)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|33
|5
|112
|2
|6
|0
|3.39
|Anshul Kamboj
|18
|1
|89
|1
|4
|0
|4.94
|Mohammed Siraj
|30
|4
|140
|1
|0
|0
|4.67
|Shardul Thakur
|11
|0
|55
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|37.1
|0
|143
|4
|3
|0
|3.85
|Washington Sundar
|28
|4
|107
|2
|0
|1
|3.82
