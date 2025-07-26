NZ vs SA T20 Tri-series Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Unbeaten Kiwis eye trophy finish; toss at 4 PM IST

South Africa and New Zealand are set for a gripping finale in the 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series today at Harare Sports Club. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, have been the standout team, entering the final unbeaten with four wins in as many games. Their tactical adaptability and squad rotation have maintained high standards throughout the tournament, suggesting depth and cohesion ahead of this high-stakes clash.

South Africa, led by new coach Shukri Conrad, reached the final after overcoming Zimbabwe but face questions about their unsettled batting order and squad consistency. The Proteas’ fresh-faced line-up is still seeking rhythm under new leadership, making this the perfect opportunity to claim a morale-boosting trophy.

Adding intrigue, New Zealand coach Rob Walter previously held South Africa’s white-ball reins, giving this contest an extra edge. Both sides are in transition and eager for a statement win to kickstart a new era. With pride and the first silverware of their new regimes on the line, expect a fiercely contested, high-quality encounter as each team looks to assert dominance on the international stage in Harare.

T20 Tri-series Final: South Africa vs New Zealand playing 11 (probable):

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 Tri-series Final LIVE TOSS:

Coin flip between New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen for the T20 Tri-series Final is at 4 PM IST today.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 Tri-series Final Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa final match in the T20I tri-series will not be available in India.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 Tri-series Final Live Streaming in India

The FanCode app will live stream the New Zealand vs South Africa final match in the T20I Tri-series on both the application and website.

Stay tuned for New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Tri-series final match live score and match updates here.