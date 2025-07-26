Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Stokes scripts history: 1st England captain to register unique Test record

Stokes scripts history: 1st England captain to register unique Test record

He is also the 6th player to record this feat in world cricket, a feat that shows his commitment and desire to lead his nation by example.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England skipper Ben Stokes scored his 14th Test hundred for the Three Lions on Day 4 of the 4th Test against India in Manchester as he went on to create history by becoming the first English captain in Tests to take a fifer and complete his hundred in the same match.  Stokes' ton came in 164 deliveries as the Englishman continues to contribute immensely whenever his team needs him the most and takes England's total close to the 600-run mark in the Test.  He is also only the 6th player to record this feat in world cricket, a feat that shows his commitment and desire to lead his nation by example.   
 
Test Captains with a century and fifer in the same match
Player Team Centuries & 5WI as Captain Notable Matches
Sir Garfield Sobers West Indies 2 104 & 5/63 vs India (1962), 174 & 5/41 vs England (1966)
Mushtaq Mohammad Pakistan 1 (as captain) 121 & 5/28 vs New Zealand (1973)
Jacques Kallis South Africa 1 (as captain) 110 & 5/90 vs West Indies (2006)
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 1 (as captain) 137 & 5/80 vs Zimbabwe (2014)
Vinoo Mankad India 1 (as captain) 184 & 5/196 vs England (1952)
Ben Stokes England 1 (as captain) 66 & 5/72 vs India (2025, Old Trafford
  Stokes 4th English player to achieve the feat  Ian Botham did manage to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test match multiple times during his career, but never while serving as England’s captain.  His legendary performances, like the 114 runs and 13 wickets against India in Mumbai in 1980, or his unforgettable efforts during the 1981 “Botham’s Ashes”, were all achieved when he wasn’t leading the team. Although Botham captained England between 1980 and 1981, he failed to register a century during his tenure, even though he did claim five-wicket hauls. Therefore, the rare double of a Test ton and a five-for as captain eluded him. 
Englishmen to achieve the feat
Player Notable Match Details
Ian Botham 5 times (1977–1984)
Tony Greig 148 & 6-164 vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 1974
Gus Atkinson 118 & 5-62 vs Sri Lanka, Lord’s, 2024
Ben Stokes 107* and a fifer in 4th Test vs IND, 2025
     

Test Cricket India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Ben Stokes

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

